ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis wants panel to probe trafficking, sanctuary cities

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T37Ok_0gE8AJ4X00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday asked that a statewide grand jury be set up to examine networks that illegally smuggle people into the state as part of an investigation that also would focus on local governments that he says violate state law by adopting “sanctuary" policies.

DeSantis filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court requesting that the grand jury be impaneled.

The Republican governor announced the petition at a news conference with law enforcement agents in Pensacola where he also signed into law a bill that would require county jails to assist federal agents with immigration enforcement and prohibit state and local governments from doing business with contractors who bring into Florida people who are in the U.S. illegally.

DeSantis also said he intended to expand a strike force made up of state and local law enforcement agents that is tasked with stopping trafficking. The concept is being tested in several Panhandle counties.

“We aren’t a border state. People are wondering, ‘Why are you doing this?,'" DeSantis said. “People will say, ‘Let Texas or Arizona worry about that.' Let me tell you, people trying to come in illegally are trying to get to Florida."

If approved, the statewide grand jury would investigate parents who use professional smugglers to bring their unaccompanied children to live with them in Florida, traffickers who smuggle people in the country illegally into Florida and people and organizations that do business with traffickers, either directly or indirectly.

The grand jury also would be charged with investigating local jurisdictions that refuse to honor a request to detain people in the country illegally if they have been arrested for a crime. The governor's petition specifically cites Miami-Dade County as refusing to honor these immigration detainers.

The governor asked that the statewide grand jury be run out of a judicial circuit that covers Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties, an agriculture-heavy region in the interior of the state.

The Florida Legislature in 2019 passed a law banning so-called sanctuary cities but a federal judge last September blocked the state from enforcing it. The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by the city of South Miami and other organizations against DeSantis. The state is appealing the decision.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Texas GOP Passes Agenda Further Targeting LGBTQ+ Community: 'Homosexuality Is an Abnormal Lifestyle Choice'

During this weekend's Texas GOP biennial convention in Houston, delegates voted on — and passed — their latest platform, which includes decisive anti-LGBTQ+ measures. One section of the platform labeled "Homosexuality and Gender Issues" states that "homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice." The Texas Tribune reports that this language is a new addition that was not included in the 2018 or 2020 party platforms.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas Senate Democrats propose gun control measures, call on Gov. Abbott to act

AUSTIN, Texas — Holding back tears and giving emotional pleas, Texas Senate Democrats are once again demanding Gov. Greg Abbott allow them to pass laws so they can begin having discussions on a gun control proposal in the wake of the Robb Elementary School deadly mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
South Miami, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
KHOU

Rep. Dan Crenshaw confronted by activists during Texas GOP convention

HOUSTON — New video circling social media shows right-wing activists confronting Rep. Dan Crenshaw about sending aid to Ukraine and red flag laws during the Texas Republican convention on Saturday. The confrontation came one day after Sen. John Cornyn was booed at the convention immediately after taking the stage.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Fed up and fired up: Texas Republicans meet in a climate of mistrust, conspiracy and victimhood

HOUSTON — The Republican Party of Texas has controlled every lever of state government since 2003, and notched major victories last year on voting, redistricting, abortion, school curriculums and other long-held priorities. Delegates at the party’s convention this week expressed confidence that their party will retake at least the U.S. House this November, and said the end of abortion in Texas is all but settled.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Tribes win at U.S. Supreme Court

Naskila can continue to be source of jobs, economic activity. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Wednesday that will allow the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas to continue operating Naskila Gaming, its electronic bingo facility, despite years of efforts by the State of Texas to shut the facility down.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
KWTX

Texas Republican Convention calls Biden win illegitimate and rebukes Cornyn over gun talks

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Meeting at their first in-person convention since 2018, Texas Republicans on Saturday acted on a raft of resolutions and proposed platform changes to move their party even further to the right. They approved measures declaring that President Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected” and rebuking Sen. John Cornyn for taking part in bipartisan gun talks. They also voted on a platform that declares homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and calls for Texas schoolchildren “to learn about the humanity of the preborn child.”
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Gonzalez: Republicans disregard south Texas facts about infrastructure, blame cartels

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, (D-TX15), apologized to constituents for a hijacked meeting on RGV infrastructure. After the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth’s Republican members turned the solutions-based roundtable and flipped it into a Biden-to-blame rant. “It’s really sad.” said Rep. Gonzalez, “They came here to […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Sanctuary Cities#Politics State#The Florida Supreme Court#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
texasstandard.org

What this week’s Supreme Court ruling means for the future of gambling on Native American lands in Texas

Two Texas-based Native American tribes can continue to host electronic bingo on their lands after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling released this week sided with the tribes. Despite Texas’ strict gambling laws, the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribe near El Paso and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe near Houston have been operating electronic bingo facilities on their reservations for years. The nation’s highest court ruled 5-4 that the tribes have the autonomy to host the bingo games since Texas doesn’t ban bingo outright.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

John Cornyn booed at Texas GOP convention in Houston

John Cornyn, the lead Republican working on a bipartisan gun agreement in the U.S. Senate, was heavily booed by the audience at Friday’s Texas GOP convention in downtown Houston. A number of convention-goers have labeled Cornyn a “RINO” — short for “Republican in name only” — for his role...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

704K+
Followers
160K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy