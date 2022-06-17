ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Companies weigh in on proposed SEC climate disclosure rule

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUC3i_0gE8AGQM00
FILE - A chemical fire burns at a facility during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. The Securities and Exchange Commission moved closer Friday, June 17, 2022, to a final rule that would dramatically change what public companies tell shareholders about climate change. Companies would also have to disclose risks related to the physical impact of storms, drought and higher temperatures brought on by global warming. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission moved closer Friday to a final rule that would dramatically alter what public companies tell shareholders about climate change — both the risks it poses to their operations and their own contributions to the problem.

Public comment on the proposal has now closed, with more than 10,000 comments submitted since March by companies, auditors, trade groups, lawmakers, individuals and others.

Comments ranged from concerns about the costs involved for companies getting up to speed, the SEC’s authority to regulate such data and praise that the nation’s top financial regulator was moving to make mandatory the reporting of climate-risks data. If enacted, public companies in their annual reports and stock registration statements would have to report their greenhouse-gas emissions. The largest companies would also have to disclose emissions data related to their suppliers and reveal whether their climate-related risks are material to investors.

For example, the SEC’s rule would force companies to disclose in annual statements whether climate change is expected to affect more than 1% of a line item and explain how. “That’s incredibly granular,” said Margaret Peloso, a partner at Vinson & Elkins focused on climate change risk management and environmental litigation. “It’s a lot more detailed than many other financial reporting requirements.”

Companies would also have to report on the physical impact of storms, drought and higher temperatures brought on by global warming. They would have to explain how extreme weather events affect their finances, lay out plans for reducing climate risks and outline any progress made in meeting climate-related goals.

“It’s correcting a market problem... which is that investors don’t currently have all the information they need about climate risk in order to make their investment decisions,” said Alex Thornton, senior director of tax policy at the Center for American Progress.

But Republicans who oppose the SEC’s measure insist climate disclosures should remain voluntary. In May, a group of Republican governors including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona’s Doug Ducey wrote that the rule “forces investors to view companies through the eyes of a vocal set of stakeholders,” and added that it would unduly penalize oil and gas companies.

In a March statement, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called the proposal overly prescriptive, saying that as written, the rule would “limit companies’ ability to provide information that shareholders and stakeholders find meaningful.”

Auditing firms, trade groups and some lawmakers have repeatedly pointed to the proposal’s inclusion of companies’ indirect effects on the climate — known as Scope 3 emissions — as a thorny area to report on. Attorneys and auditors say the information could be difficult to obtain for companies with international suppliers or suppliers that are private companies.

“One of the biggest concerns about requiring Scope 3 emissions is the fact that the data is not controlled or possessed by the disclosing company,” the Bipartisan Policy Center said. It added that the SEC gave “scant reasons for how the benefits of requiring its disclosure outweigh what will likely be an extraordinarily costly process.”

But proponents say having detailed information on indirect emissions is critical to understanding how companies affect the climate.

Many public companies already release data on their emissions, as investor interest for such information has risen in recent years. The SEC issued voluntary guidance in 2010 for how companies can report information about climate change. In 2020, more than 90% of S&P 500 companies published sustainability reports, according to the Governance and Accountability Institute.

The SEC’s climate disclosure rule would standardize what public companies report. It would also require them to seek independent certification for some reporting, which would provide investors with much more reliable information than what’s currently disclosed, environmental attorneys, auditors and climate-data software companies say.

“There’s a mega trend of demand for this information,” said Tim Mohin, chief sustainability officer of Persefoni, a startup that uses artificial intelligence for carbon accounting. Yet current emissions data that companies report through a patchwork of disclosures is not uniform in quality or timeliness, he said.

“The SEC rule is a major cleanup action,” Mohin said. He previously worked in the Environmental Protection Agency and Senate on environmental policy.

Climate activists, sustainable finance proponents and investors have long advocated for mandatory emissions reporting required of all companies. Once finalized, the U.S. would join a growing number of countries including the U.K. and Japan that are requiring large companies to disclose such information. The European Union is finalizing its reporting standards.

But the SEC’s proposed rule is far from certain. Opponents, including conservative trade groups, Republican lawmakers and others have questioned whether regulating emissions-related data falls under the SEC’s purview. As a result, attorneys say any finalized rule would almost certainly be challenged in court on the question of the commission’s jurisdiction.

The SEC estimates staying compliant with the new rule will cost an additional $420,000 a year on average for small public companies and $530,000 a year for larger ones. But costs will vary based on how much companies are already disclosing and factors like how much of the accounting can be done in-house, experts say.

Supporters of the rule hope mandated emissions disclosures will force companies to reduce their climate impacts and guide investors away from companies that do not take steps to reduce their emissions. But some commenters have questioned whether investors would be able to make sense of the volume of information being asked.

The accounting firm Deloitte said the level of detail asked in financial disclosures “may risk confusion among investors.” But it praised the commission for having based the proposal on the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, a group established by G20 countries to standardize climate-related financial reporting.

“It’s going to be a learning curve for a lot of companies that are going to have to bring new people on board and are going to have to purchase new systems and processes. So that’s significant,” said Mohin, of climate-accounting startup Persefoni.

If enacted, the SEC’s measure would be a victory for President Joe Biden’s largely stalled climate agenda, a point agreed upon by critics and supporters alike.

After the commission responds to the comments submitted, it will draft a final rule which will need approval from a majority of the 4-person commission.

“It is a really important piece in how the Biden administration is thinking about climate policy,” said Peloso of Vinson & Elkins. She said that would likely motivate the commission to finalize it by the end of the year.

Comments / 2

Related
nationalinterest.org

The SEC Should Not Be Setting Corporate Climate Policy

The SEC has no business setting a climate policy that the people’s representatives in Congress have rejected. This week, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will take the next step in demanding that businesses disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and other climate-related information. The SEC’s proposed rule claims to adopt an investor-led approach to climate issues. By mandating the release of climate-related information, the rule would allow investors to take the driver’s seat in urging businesses to respond to climate change and thus enhance their long-term value—or so the theory goes.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Bill Giving CFTC Regulatory Control Would Reshape Crypto

When Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) revealed that their bipartisan bill creating a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies would define most digital assets as commodities instead of securities, the response was predictable. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) was ecstatic and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aghast.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
protocol.com

Elon Musk makes Tesla layoffs official

Tesla is cutting about 10% of salaried workers, Elon Musk told employees on Friday. The Tesla CEO told fellow executives earlier that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and the company would need to lay off employees, Reuters reported. "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

Gas prices dip below $5 in first weekly decline since April

American motorists are getting some minor relief, with gasoline prices registering their first weekly drop in more than two months amid declining oil prices and a dip in consumer demand."Oil really tumbled today — the market is so headline-driven," Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for auto club AAA, which tracks fuel costs, said on Friday. "There is a lot of worry about global recessions, which will cause a big slowdown." The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas stood on Monday fell to $4.98, down from an even $5 on Friday, three days after hitting its all-time peak of nearly...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Public Companies#Climate#Sec#Vinson Elkins
The Guardian

SEC publishes letter asking Elon Musk to explain late Twitter filing

The US financial watchdog has contacted Elon Musk about the disclosure of his stake in Twitter, asking the Tesla chief executive why he appeared to file a crucial form late. The Securities and Exchange Commission published a letter sent to the world’s richest man in which it asks a series of questions about how he declared his acquisition of a 9.2% stake on 4 April. The move prompted a flurry of corporate activity that led to Twitter accepting a $44bn (£35bn) takeover bid from Musk on 25 April – although he has since announced that the deal is “on hold” while he seeks more information about the proportion of fake accounts on Twitter.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Bitcoin Plunges as Major Crypto Lender Halts Operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies crumbled Monday, after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions.”. It's the latest high-profile collapse of a pillar of the cryptocurrency industry. These meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Global Warming
CAR AND DRIVER

4 Automakers Ask U.S. Government to Lift Cap on $7500 EV Tax Credit

Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Toyota have all signed on to a letter asking the federal government to do away with the cap on consumer incentives for buying an electric vehicle—which are currently limited to 200,000 vehicles per automaker. The four companies say the number of credits should be increased...
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Rising Powell criticism, Kellogg split

Fed’s Powell facing rising criticism for inflation missteps. WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell won praise for his deft leadership during the maelstrom of the pandemic recession. As threats to the U.S. economy have mounted, though, Powell has increasingly struck Fed watchers as much less sure-footed. Inflation has proved higher and far more persistent than he or the Fed’s staff economists had foreseen. And at a policy meeting last week, Powell announced an unusual last-minute switch to a bigger interest rate hike than he had previously signaled — and then followed with a news conference that many economists described as muddled and inconsistent.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Regulators deny suspension of costlier fuel requirement

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has run into a roadblock in trying to deliver relief for Louisville-area motorists forced to pay more at the pump for reformulated gas. Federal regulators denied his request for a waiver to temporarily remove the requirement that costlier but cleaner-burning reformulated fuel be sold in Metro Louisville, the Democratic governor said Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

951K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy