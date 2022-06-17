ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama in 60 seconds: Waterfalls

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff
 4 days ago
With all due respect to TLC, maybe chasing waterfalls is a good thing...

a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | When the world was a mess, Alabama showed plain common sense

Over the last two years, tourists and vacationers have flocked to Alabama to escape unnecessary restrictions and mandates. They also traveled here in record numbers because Alabama has something for everyone. From our white sandy beaches on the Gulf Coast to the river valleys across the state to vibrant cultures...
ALABAMA STATE
hooversun.com

Miss Alabama celebrates 100 years

The Miss Alabama Organization is commemorating its 100th anniversary at the end of June. The milestone actually occurred in 2021 but due to COVID-19 limitations, the celebration is taking place this year. Forty candidates from around the state are scheduled to arrive on the campus of Samford University on Sunday,...
ALABAMA STATE
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
alreporter.com

Report: Alabama ranks near bottom on levels of patriotism

Alabama ranks near the bottom in levels of patriotism, according to a recent nationwide report on patriotic feelings and actions among American citizens. The analysis, conducted by WalletHub, evaluated levels of military and civic engagement through 13 relevant metrics, including average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults and shares of residents who participate in groups or organizations, to determine levels of patriotic sentiments in U.S States.
ALABAMA STATE
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s Dope Official Is Up Next

Recently, there have been a rise in the Alabama artists to enter the hip hop industry. From Yung Bleu to Big Yavo; Alabama has become a great contender in rap community. One of these artists on the rise is Dope Official. Born and raised in Jackson, Alabama; a town located not far from Mobile, AL. According to Dope, “rap influences were the OG’s from my neighborhood, people like “Wild Hawg Records” “Bama Heat” DJ Ice D (RIP) and others were bosses in the streets.” Hip Hop always fascinated Dope and at age 15 he began rapping. Currently Dope has one album & 2 two mixtapes.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama, Get Your Free Meal

So they say shopping in bulk is a time and money saver. I have never thought about shopping in bulk before, but this deal changed my mind. With summer fun and weekend BBQs here, I suppose buying in bulk would save time. So I began to look into what exactly the cost is for a membership at a warehouse club.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama tightens rules on foul-smelling sludge after complaints

Alabama’s environmental regulators have tightened state rules for using food processing waste or sewage sludge as fertilizer in response to numerous complaints about the practice generated across Alabama over the past two years and reported on extensively by AL.com. The Alabama Environmental Management Commission -- the appointed body that...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Peach Berry Pie

Make the most of the season’s produce with this peach berry pie. Sweet Southern peaches combine with fresh strawberries, blackberries or blueberries in what is sure to be your new favorite summer dessert. The AlabamaWx Weather Blog gladly brings you an excerpt of this article through a partnership with...
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
AL.com

Historic Alabama tower reopens to public after 20 years

The Flagg Mountain Tower has reopened to the public after 20 years of closure. Flagg Mountain is the southernmost Appalachian peak over 1,000 feet, located in the Weogufka State Forest in Coosa County, Alabama. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attended last week’s reopening ceremony. “It was a pleasure to visit Coosa...
ALABAMA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cement Maker to Double Workforce at Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of advanced building materials plans...
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

100-degree temperatures coming to Alabama this week

Triple-digit high temperatures will be possible for a chunk of Alabama this week, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures -- and humidity levels -- to creep upwards through the week, and there’s the potential for many spots to hit 100 degrees before the week is over.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Eagle Scout project aims to clean coastal Alabama waterways with artificial reefs

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Building benches, bird houses, or bookcases. Running a food or a coat drive. Repainting parks, bus stops, and graffiti-strewn exterior walls. All of those are considered quality Eagle Scout service projects enabling a Boy Scout the opportunity of pursuing the organization’s highest honor.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Excessive heat warning for Alabama coast today

More above-average temperatures are expected in parts of Alabama on Saturday, and heat advisories are in effect for the southern part of the state. There’s even an excessive heat warning in place for parts of the coast, according to the National Weather Service, where the heat index could climb as high as 115 degrees today.
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

