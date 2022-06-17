Review: Driving the $400,000 Lamborghini Huracan STO made me feel like a supervillain

There are a few names that stand out as pioneers of the automotive world. Karl Benz and Henry Ford were pioneers of the early age of mobility, while more than a hundred years on, Elon Musk's contribution to the automotive world cannot be understated. But while Musk has done much for the shift to electrification, there is another name we'd be remiss not to hold in the highest regard: Mate Rimac. What Musk did for commuter cars, Rimac has done for the hypercar. His contribution has been so vast that Porsche has even merged Bugatti with Rimac and appointed Mate as Bugatti Rimac's CEO. But before we see the first electric Bugatti, Rimac's own mainstream creation has taken the next step towards legendary status, as the first Rimac Nevera has been legally registered for street use.

