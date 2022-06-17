ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40-Year-Old Woman In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Rosedale, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was shot in Rosedale on Thursday night, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Leidan and Arnham roads about 7:15 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is call police at 410-307-2020. People wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers.

