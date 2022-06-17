Fed Rate Hike Pushes Mortgage Rates to Highest Since 1987

After the Federal Reserve took aggressive action to raise its benchmark interest rate , mortgage rates rose at their fastest pace since 1987. The New York Times reported that as of June 16, rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 5.78% — up from 5.23% the week before, according to Freddie Mac’s primary mortgage survey.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the 75-basis-point hike on June 15 was due in part to the Federal Reserve being worried about rising inflation, CNBC reported. The Consumer Price Index in May posted an 8.6% increase over the past year, and Fed officials are saying that they will continue raising interest rates until inflation holds at 2%.

While the rates on 30-year fixed mortgages don’t move simultaneously with the Fed’s benchmark rate, The New York Times pointed out that they do track the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds. These bonds are influenced by several factors, including expectations around inflation, the Fed’s actions and how investors react.

“These higher rates are the result of a shift in expectations about inflation and the course of monetary policy,” Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement, NYT reports. “Higher mortgage rates will lead to moderation from the blistering pace of housing activity that we have experienced coming out of the pandemic, ultimately resulting in a more balanced housing market .”

With the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rising by nearly 300 basis points, it means that on a $300,000 mortgage, the monthly payment has risen from $1265 in December to $1800 today, says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors. Yun also noted that only when inflation tops out will mortgage rates stabilize or even decline.

