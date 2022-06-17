ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GOP congressional candidate in Florida refunds her campaign after using political donations to pay home electricity and internet bills

By Dave Levinthal,Kimberly Leonard
 4 days ago

Amanda Makki is running for Congress in Florida. She's a former Senate aide who has been active in GOP politics since the George W. Bush years.

John Mottern/AFP via Getty Images

  • Amanda Makki is running for US House in Florida's 13th District.
  • She used campaign cash to pay for personal expenses, something federal rules prohibit.
  • Makki's campaign blamed confusing rules and said she's personally reimbursed her campaign.

Republican congressional candidate Amanda Makki has reimbursed her campaign committee following an Insider report indicating she had used political cash to pay her personal electricity and internet bills — something impermissible under federal law.

Makki's new campaign treasurer — the campaign " removed " the previous treasurer last month — officially confirmed the refund in a letter Thursday to the Federal Election Commission and blamed unclear federal rules for the mishap.

"The FEC's varying regulatory treatment of this type of expense over the years demonstrates the committee's error in paying these expenses was reasonable and unintentional," Makki campaign treasurer Nancy Marks wrote the agency, which enforces and regulates campaign finance laws.

Makki had used $611 in campaign cash for her home electric bill and several hundred dollars in campaign cash to pay for internet service. Marks said Makki had done so because of "a reasonable and good-faith understanding that this was permissible because the committee has used her home office seven days a week as the committee's exclusive campaign headquarters."

FEC rules prohibit candidates from using donor funds for personal use, whether it be for rent, home internet, cable service, personal travel, or to pay for an energy bill. The commission has made narrow exemptions for cases in which candidates use donor funds to pay for security at home or on their phones and computers.

The FEC has not fined or otherwise penalized Makki's campaign to date. But it could investigate the matter if someone filed a complaint and has already inquired about Makki's spending in a letter to her campaign committee.

Makki is an Iranian-American running in Florida's 13th District, which is currently held by Democrat Charlie Crist. The seat in Florida's 13th District is open because Crist is vacating the seat to run for Florida governor against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Makki faces several opponents in Florida's August 23 primary, including Anna Paulina Luna, who in April won former President Donald Trump's endorsement. As of March 31, the Makki campaign reported having about $514,000 cash on hand, according to FEC records .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Discernment ✝️S Critical
2d ago

Well it’s easy to run as a trumpian these days, just let the voters know you worship Trump first and foremost and if elected you will take revenge in the other party with tax payers dollars.

TROLL PATROL
2d ago

What is wrong with these Republicans....if there not using money to pay escorts they are using it to pay house bills. lol

Willie One
2d ago

She'll steal money again,, and again,,, she'll continue to break the law as long as she can say "I PAID IT BACK"

