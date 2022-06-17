ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Deputies say man robbed Puyallup gas station with Airsoft gun

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Man wanted in Puyallup robbery The man is described as white, in his late 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slim build. He fled in a waiting pickup, which was described as a smaller, lowered Toyota truck. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who robbed a gas station with what was later discovered to be an Airsoft gun.

The robbery happened on June 2 at a Shell gas station convenience store at 8401 Canyon Road East in Puyallup.

A man entered the store at 1:56 a.m. and asked the clerk for cigarettes. When the clerk turned around to get the cigarettes, the man pulled out a pistol.

The employee ran away, and the man took the cash drawer. As the robber fled, he dropped the pistol, which was actually an Air Soft gun, according to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slim build. He fled in a waiting pickup, which was described as a smaller, lowered Toyota truck.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect can contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), www.tpcrimestoppers.com, or the P3 Tips app.

©2022 Cox Media Group

