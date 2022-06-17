ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WATCH: Juneteenth & Jazz at the Eiteljorg Museum

By Ray Steele
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RssN8_0gE89J4H00

When thinking of places to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, commemorating the end of legalized slavery in the U.S., you may not immediately think of a museum dedicated largely to Native American art. But the Eiteljorg Museum downtown has celebrated the holiday for years, long before it became a federally recognized holiday.

Watch the link above as we speak to Tammy Cooper, local professor, activist and community advocate who has been part of the Eiteljorg's Juneteenth presentations since 2015. "Juneteenth and Jazz" is at the Eiteljorg Museum on Saturday, June 18 from 10:00am and 5:00pm and is free to attend. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WTHR

Benjamin Harrison site celebrated Juneteenth with food festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Even though Juneteenth isn’t until Sunday, the city of Indianapolis started celebrations early with an inaugural “Juneteenth Foodways Festival” at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site. The festival featured more than 20 black-owned restaurants, vendors, and caterers. “You can have free first floor tours, enjoy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Juneteenth#American Art#Slavery#Local Life#Localevent#The Eiteljorg Museum#Native American#Eiteljorg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
indianapolismonthly.com

Another DeHaan House Earns Honorable Mansion

BUILT AND OWNED by the late Christel DeHaan, this grand estate on more than four gated acres has all the elegance and privacy synonymous with the famed philanthropist. The circular driveway leads to a front elevation that’s commanding yet approachable. It’s balanced by the sounds of a babbling Italian fountain, one of many classic luxuries found throughout the property.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana Juneteenth events

This weekend is Juneteenth, and there are many different events going on to celebrate it in central Indiana. Juneteenth Parade and Festival – Indy Juneteenth Inc. is putting on its fifth annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at White River State Park on June 18. To kick off the celebration, the parade will highlight local businesses […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WATCH: Madam Walker Legacy Center turns 95

It's the last remaining vestige of a legendary street. Almost all of historic Indiana Avenue is gone, but the Walker remains. What is now the Madam Walker Legacy Center includes the iconic Walker Theatre and the building that housed Madam C.J. Walker's beauty empire. The Center is celebrating 95 years since the national landmark first opened its doors eight years after the death of the first Black female millionaire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy