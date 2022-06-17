Selena Gomez talks attending Britney Spears' wedding: 'It was beautiful'

Selena Gomez is still coming off the high of being invited to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding , and while she's mostly staying tight-lipped about the festivities, she took a moment this week to gush about the pop star's nuptials.

Appearing alongside her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday, Gomez commented briefly on Spears and Asghari's wedding, which was held June 9 at Spears' home in Los Angeles.

"I am really happy for her!" she said. "It was beautiful."

Grammy Award winner Gomez attended the wedding with fellow celebrity guests including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace.

After showing Gomez a photo of the famous ladies together at the event -- joking that the group of "iconic women" had been apparently photo-bombed by a man's elbow -- Kimmel inquired about the food at the event, asking if it was a buffet or a sit-down meal.

"What am I supposed to do with this? I don't know," Gomez said, laughing, before revealing there were "finger foods" for the approximately 60 guests to nibble on.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in an intimate ceremony nine months after announcing their engagement in September 2021. The couple first met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

"We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends," Spears, who wore a custom Versace dress for the ceremony, told Vogue not long after the ceremony.