Chesterfield, VA

Police arrest Chesterfield man for slashing 50+ tires

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police arrested a Chesterfield man for slashing dozens of tires on vehicles parked in the county.

A Crime Solvers tip led investigators to 54-year-old Andrew G. Heywood.

Heywood is now charged with felony vandalism and three counts of misdemeanor vandalism, according to police.

"On June 6, police received a report that tires had been slashed at several businesses in the 8300 block of Midlothian Turnpike," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "It was initially reported that 54 tires had been slashed on 23 vehicles and one trailer at three businesses. Further investigation revealed that additional tires had been damaged at other locations in the area."

The investigation into Heywood remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Brenda Doty
4d ago

Hope he has to Pay for ALL THE TIRES HE SLASHED AND A YEAR IN JAIL FOR EACH...NO SMACK ON THE HAND.PAY , OWN UP TO YOUR CRIME..

