The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. A man contacted ERPD through a friend, about his girlfriend hitting and biting him. An argument preceded the physical confrontation. Statements and bitemarks led to the belief that the girlfriend was the primary aggressor, resulting in her being taken into custody. 22-008555.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO