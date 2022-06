After 20-cent and 18-cent jumps in the last two weeks, soaring Idaho gas prices slowed this week, while the national average reversed course – at least temporarily. According to the American Automobile Association, the current average price for regular in the Gem State is $5.17 per gallon, which is seven cents more than a week ago and 57 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $4.98, which is three cents less than a week ago and 39 cents more than a month ago.

