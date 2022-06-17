Top Mountain West basketball newcomers

LARAMIE – While the transfer portal and NBA Draft have caused significant departures throughout the Mountain West, the league has also received a handful of intriguing new additions.

Here is a look at some newcomers that could be set to make an impact in their first year in the conference.

Air Force: Rytis Petraitis, G/F, USAFA Prep School

Given the Falcons’ unique roster makeup, it’s difficult to tell which – if any – newcomers will make a notable impact next season. One potential candidate, though, seems to be Rytis Petraitis. The versatile wing was one of the top scorers in the Dallas area as a high school senior, and delivered several impressive performances last season at U.S. Air Force Preparatory School.

Boise State: Sadraque Nganga, F, AZ Compass Prep (Phoenix)The Broncos have some significant holes to fill, with Abu Kigab, Emmanuel Akot and Mladen Armus departing after this spring’s MW title run. Fortunately for Boise State, the highest-ranked commit in program history should help ease the uncertainty created by these exits. Sadraque Nganga, a top-100, four-star prospect out of AZ Compass Prep in Phoenix, could be poised to follow teammate Tyson Degenhart as MW freshman of the year. The 6-foot-10 forward, who is a native of Angola, was ranked as a top-20 recruit by 247sports before missing his junior season with an injury.

Colorado State: Josiah Strong, G, Illinois State

Similar to Boise State, notable exits have left the Rams needing to replace a substantial amount of production. The most significant loss is MW player of the year David Roddy, who has declared for the NBA Draft, but multi-year contributors Kendle Moore, Dischon Thomas and Adam Thistlewood have also moved on. Illinois State transfer Josiah Strong brings sharp-shooting abilities to a new-look CSU roster that will be searching for go-to guys on the offensive end of the floor. He connected on 85 threes with a 40.9% success rate last season, while averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal per game.

Fresno State: Isaih Moore, F, Southern Miss

The Bulldogs are another team that must find a way to move on following the loss of their most impactful player, with 7-foot big man Orlando Robinson taking his talents to the professional ranks. This won’t be easy, as Robinson averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on his way to first team All-MW honors last season. However, they have made three frontcourt additions via the transfer portal. Isaih Moore, who averaged 13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season at Southern Miss, is the most experienced of the bunch.

Nevada: Jarod Lucas, G, Oregon State

The Wolf Pack lost their top two scorers and leading rebounder to the transfer portal this off-season, but given the apparent chemistry and culture issues that hindered them amid a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, this could end up being a blessing in the long run. In Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas, they land an instant impact player with three years of Pac-12 experience. Lucas was a rare bright spot for the Beavers during a 3-28 season, averaging 13.5 points on 41.5% shooting, with a 38.6% success rate on 3-point attempts. He also started during OSU’s 2021 Sweet 16 run.

New Mexico: Josiah Allick, F, Kansas City

The all-conference duo of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House has the Lobos poised to boast one of the top scoring mid-major backcourts in the country. They should also have an increased presence in the post – something that was missing last season – thanks to the addition of senior forward Josiah Allick. Allick started 50 games over three years at Kansas City, averaging 12.9 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game last season.

San Diego State: Darrion Trammell, G, Seattle

The Aztecs have been using the transfer portal to their benefit since before it became fashionable, and they did so once again this off-season. In addition to retaining MW newcomer of the year Matt Bradley and defensive player of the year Nathan Mensah, SDSU also brought in a two-time All-WAC honoree in Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 18.7 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game in two years at Seattle, leading the WAC in scoring during his first season.

San Jose State: Sage Tolbert, F, Temple

The Spartans can use all the help they can get after losing 18 of their past 19 games, with finding contributors to compliment All-MW honorable mention Omari Moore seeming to be a top priority heading into next season. Temple graduate transfer Sage Tolbert should be one of the top candidates to fill this role. His court time was limited in two years with the Owls, averaging 3.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game last season. However, he did put up 9.6 points and seven boards per game as a sophomore at Southeast Missouri.

UNLV: Elijah Harkless, G, Oklahoma

The Rebels have to replace MW-leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, who has declared for the NBA Draft, but they should have plenty of optimism after adding four former three-star recruits via the transfer portal. Elijah Harkless brings two years of Big 12 starting experience with him to Las Vegas, and stands out instantly as a potential MW newcomer of the year candidate. Harkless averaged 10 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 29 minutes per game last season at Oklahoma, while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.3% on 3-point attempts.

Utah State: Taylor Funk, F, Saint Joseph’s

The Aggies added some much-needed experience following the departures of veteran contributors Justin Bean, Brandon Horvath and Brock Miller, signing former Saint Joseph’s standout Taylor Funk as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-8 forward started 100 games in five years with the Hawks, averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for his career. Funk’s most productive season at the college level came two years ago, when he averaged 17.4 points and 5.7 boards.

Wyoming: Max Agbonkpolo, F, USC

The Cowboys had one of the top mid-major transfer hauls in the country this off-season, landing USC teammates Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson and UCLA’s Jake Kyman in a span of one weekend in April. All three rank among UW’s highest-rated commits of the recruiting service era, with Agbonkpolo – a former four-star prospect and the No. 59 overall recruit in 247sports’ 2019 rankings – coming in at No. 1 on the list. The 6-foot-9 junior is coming off the most productive season of his college career, during which he averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game, while shooting 45.5% from the field.