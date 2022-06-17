ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Pipeline, Haywire Fire June 17th Updates

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire activity is expected to increase today with forecasted warm, dry, increasingly windy conditions throughout the day. Constructed firelines held with little growth on the Pipeline and Haywire fires. Hot dry weather continues to contribute to the critically dry fuels. The night will bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms...

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

More evacuations lifted near Flagstaff; Pipeline Fire is now 50% contained

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More evacuations were lifted Monday for those living near the Pipeline Fire that continues to burn near Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff’s office says families living in communities such as Crater Estates, Moon Crater, and West Alpine Ranchos can return home. In addition, people living along Highway 89 Wupatki Trails to Sacred Mountain Trading Post are now allowed to return. As crews get a better handle on the fire, most of the communities under pre-evacuation statuses, such as East Alpine Ranchos and areas north of Sacred Mountain Trading Post and Medicine Valley, were also downgraded to “READY” status.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona Notice on Trucks Over 30 Feet

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) would like to remind drivers of trucks over 30 feet not to enter the switchbacks on State Route (SR) 89A in Oak Creek Canyon during its current construction project. Construction is taking place near Pumphouse Wash Bridge in the switchback section of Oak Creek...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Pavement Preservation Project Update

Due to warmer temperatures the installation of the fog seal on the City’s collector roads is taking longer than anticipated. The contractor originally scheduled this work to be complete on Friday, June 17, however this work will continue into the early part of next week. The remaining streets to...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, Monday, 06/20/22: Pipeline Fire 50% contained, Haywire 40% contained, Flagstaff officials urge residents below fire scars to buy flood insurance

The Pipeline Fire burning on the Coconino National Forest north of Flagstaff is now 50% contained at just over 26,000 acres. Fire managers say the first significant rainfall of the monsoon Saturday helped minimize its spread. According to Inciweb, rain gauges around the Pipeline Fire recorded a high of 0.16" of precipitation.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flagstaff, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 20th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Pipeline Fire burning 26,297 acres northwest of Flagstaff is 27% contained

The Pipeline Fire, located 6 miles north of Flagstaff, was reported on June 12, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout. The Double Fire, which was first reported Monday, has merged with the Haywire Fire, and is now being managed solely as the Haywire Fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation. As of the morning of Friday, June 17, the Pipeline Fire is currently 26,297 acres and 27% contained.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona may see rain this weekend

Arizona's monsoon officially began June 15, and Flagstaff may get its first storm of the season this weekend. Flagstaff meteorologist Justin Johnrow with the National Weather Service said a few areas in northern Arizona may see half an inch or more of rain over the weekend. “We’ve already got some...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Vehicle Rollover on State Route 89 in Chino Valley

On 6/15/2022 at approximately 12:31 pm, Chino Valley officers responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on North State Route 89 at mile marker 332. When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged maroon 2001 Ford F250, in a dirt field on the east side of North State Route 89. The driver, a 55-year-old male from Ashfork, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and appeared to have been partially ejected from the vehicle, resulting in.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Arizona Snowbowl#The Navajo Nation#Crater Estates
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Residents Sign Up For Emergency Alerts

The Prescott Valley Police Department urges citizens to sign up for CodeRED, the Emergency Notification System used by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The CodeRED system will give you timely, accurate information right to your mobile device, phone, or email. This removes the risk of misinformation, giving residents important information firsthand.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Help Identify This Person – Yavapai Silent Witness

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a cold case they are working on. On Tuesday, August 30, 2011, the body of a white male subject was located on Forest Road 618H in the Beaver Creek area off I-17 and Hwy 179. The death was ruled as natural due to heart complications. The victim is described as 6 feet tall, 252 lbs., bald with brown facial hair in the form of a goatee and a 9-inch scar on his left abdomen. He had no wallet or identification on his person. Several types of medications were found near the decedent. His clothing included a blue tie dye shirt, an extra shirt with a logo, a black and red backpack, and a hat.
fox10phoenix.com

Stage 3 fire restrictions in Flagstaff start on June 17

Beginning today, the use of propane and gas BBQ's are not allowed in Flagstaff parks, open spaces, or private campgrounds. Stage 1 and 2 restrictions are still in place, meaning fireworks, open burning, and smoking in public places are not permitted. Violations could result in tickets, fines, or even jail time.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Page, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Shonto, Snowflake- Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Williams and Winslow. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
SignalsAZ

Coconino National Forest Seeks Public Input on Fee Changes

The Coconino National Forest is seeking public input on proposed fee implementation at six specific high-use recreation sites to provide consistent maintenance and keep these sites and trails at a level of quality visitors have come to expect. Numerous day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed...
SEDONA, AZ
journalaz.com

Cottonwood sets rules for skydiving

The Cottonwood City Council held a discussion at its June 7 meeting concerning the future of skydiving at the Cottonwood Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Jeff Tripp requested the council consider and adopt minimum operating standards for commercial skydiving operations. “In 2017, the city approved a base set of minimum operating...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed: Cottonwood historic property tour, landmarking and the 2022 certified local government grant submittal timeline and proposed projects.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Awarded $10k Grant

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office has received a grant for $10,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to support the upcoming 5th Annual Arizona Drug Summit. The summit, titled “Uniting for Solutions,” will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Tempe, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Missing hiker search quiets

More than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But we are no longer having an active search.”
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Flagstaff officials urge residents in Schultz Pass Watershed and Rio de Flag floodplain to immediately purchase flood insurance following Pipeline Fire

Preliminary flood hazard modeling of areas impacted by the Pipeline Fire indicates an increased risk of flooding for some neighborhoods within Flagstaff City limits. A press release issued by the city Friday says residents in impacted areas and which are located with in certain FEMA zones should immediately purchase or maintain flood insurance.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why Arizona fireworks shows may be canceled this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As fires continue to burn in the High Country, the question of how fireworks should be used in upcoming Fourth of July celebrations takes on greater significance. When the pandemic started, the sale of fireworks in Arizona took a hit. Demand has bounced back quickly, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
journalaz.com

Old Town Cottonwood farmers market thrives

Despite scorching temperatures reaching more than 100 degrees, the Farmers Market at Old Town Cottonwood saw an abundant turnout on June 8. Perhaps it was the light breeze carrying scents of homemade goods that drew people into the small courtyard area in front of the State Bar on Main Street, where patrons seeking respite from the sun were invited to stroll through the pop-up market.
COTTONWOOD, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy