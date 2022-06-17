ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

President Biden Dumps A TON Of Money Into Idaho Projects

By Chris Cruise
 3 days ago
These days, when Idaho is the topic of conversation, it usually starts with something like:. "Oh my god it's too expensive to live here!" "Dude the traffic is making me irate I swear!" or. "Another transplant tried to tell me a potato joke and I literally can't even." We've...

mix106radio.com

kidnewsradio.com

BLM issues decision to authorize expanded military training area in southwest Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a decision to enable the Idaho Army National Guard to conduct military training on an additional 44 square miles of Federal and State land located west of Mountain Home and adjacent to the existing Orchard Combat Training Center.
Idaho State Journal

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms in office, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can counter the impact of hate groups, but it’s unclear if today’s state leadership will take the same approach. Gov. Brad...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

The story published on idahocapitalsun.com on June 16. Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment...
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention

The Idaho Democratic Party approved a resolution Saturday at its statewide convention that opposes laws that restrict abortion and calls for supporting access to reproductive health care.  Protecting abortion and reproductive rights have been themes during the first two days of the Idaho Democrats’ convention in downtown Boise. Several Democratic political candidates, legislators and delegates […] The post Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention   appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s Black communities celebrate Juneteenth with joy, food, dance and community

With live performances, local vendors, food and dance, community members gathered in celebration for the fourth annual “Family Function” Juneteenth event on Saturday at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. For a weekend of celebration, Juneteenth Idaho and the Black Liberation Collective partnered with local organizations and Black-owned businesses such as The Honey Pot CBD,  […] The post Idaho’s Black communities celebrate Juneteenth with joy, food, dance and community appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Capital Sun

Meet two of the Idaho Democratic Party’s statewide candidates for the November election

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler sounded the alarm during the opening day of the Idaho Democratic Party’s convention on Friday about the U.S. Supreme Court being poised to potentially overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.  “In no uncertain terms, our fundamental freedom to be a human being with a uterus is going […] The post Meet two of the Idaho Democratic Party’s statewide candidates for the November election appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
Joe Biden
Deb Haaland
KIVI-TV

14 people become American citizens during World Refugee celebration

BOISE, Idaho — 14 People from eight different countries earned their American citizenship and were celebrated during World Refugee Day in downtown Boise. Those countries included Iraq, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine, Bhutan, Liberia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. We talked with a family from Afghanistan both...
Big Country News

Idaho Governor Brad Little Signs State Disaster Declaration for Nez Perce, Idaho Counties

LEWISTON - On Friday, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a state disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho counties due to spring flooding. The excessive rainfall and runoff throughout the North Central and Northeast regions of the state of Idaho has caused significant damage, as well as created dangerous travel conditions in the region. Numerous roadways in the area are obstructed from the flooding.
kmvt

Biden administration announces investment into Idaho projects

OROFINO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Biden Administration announced an investment of more than $9 million to support more than 40 projects in Idaho and seven other Western states. The money is for the fiscal year 2022 and stems from the Infrastructure Law passed by Congress. According to a press...
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Lake Named One Of The Country’s Clearest

Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
MIX 106

20 Idaho Laws That Aren’t a Thing, But Should Be

1 || EARLY MORNING HIGHWAY SPEED LIMITS. Between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., the highway speed limit should be 80 miles-per-hour. No lawn mowing shall take place prior to 9:00 a.m. Should it happen, the disrupted neighbor has the right to dump their unbagged grass clippings in the offender's garbage can. That'll learn 'em!
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Officials Remind Recreational Shooters that Targeting Protected Nongame Birds and Ground Squirrels is Illegal

BOISE - Temperatures are starting to climb and the days are long, and that’s good news for recreational shooters looking to get out of city limits to shoot guns. Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters across the state, but it’s also a critical time of year for some nongame bird species that are commonly found in popular shooting areas.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to Know Idaho: The history of Ustick

IDAHO, USA — By the spring of 1863, just before the formation of Fort Boise there were about 100 non-native people living in the valley. By 1900, 10 years after Idaho became a state, that population was above 19,000. The makeup was still very rural, with more than 1,600 farms on more than 113,000 acres of land, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
Idaho Capital Sun

Recount upholds Rep. Boyle’s GOP primary election victory over Rep. Syme

Idaho Republican Rep. Judy Boyle’s narrow primary election victory over fellow Republican Rep. Scott Syme was confirmed Thursday night following a three-day recount that played out in three counties this week.  The recount upheld the outcome of the May 17 Republican primary election for Legislative District 9, Seat B in the Idaho House of Representatives, […] The post Recount upholds Rep. Boyle’s GOP primary election victory over Rep. Syme  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MIX 106

This is The Dumbest Theory About Idaho I’ve Ever Seen

Conspiracy theorists are at it again and this time it’s a revival of the theory that China is buying the state of Idaho. The theory was revived on Reddit as a poster wanted to know what happened to “Project 60”, an initiative to “grow Idaho’s Gross Domestic Product.” The project eventually evolved into “Accelerate Idaho”, a plan that Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter described as his “new strategic plan to grow the state’s economy and expand career opportunities for Idaho citizens.”
MIX 106

