Thrift shopping may be in trend now, but The Reloved Collective is offering more than just retail therapy. Chinatown is known for plenty of things – the culture, its history, all the glorious food, heritage businesses and more. There's one more to add to the list: thrift shopping. Lifestyle store The Reloved Collective opened early this year and it is where you can find secondhand clothes and other handmade upcycled gems – but it promises to be more than just another thrift store. When it comes to over-consumerism, Singaporeans are guilty. Fashion and textile products account for 137,000 tonnes of waste – of which only a mere four percent is actually recycled. The Reloved Collective aims to give the community a sustainable and enjoyable experience when shopping for secondhand items. Ultimately, the store wants to add value to society and the environment by promoting responsible consumerism.

