How did Frank Pallotta nearly break the Bergen County line, again?

By Joey Fox
New Jersey Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn last week’s Republican primary for New Jersey’s 5th congressional district, Frank Pallotta may not have won Bergen County, but he sure as hell came close. Pallotta, an investment banker and the 2020 nominee for the same seat, managed to hold Bergen Republican Party-endorsed Marine veteran Nick De Gregorio to just...

newjerseyglobe.com

New Jersey Globe

Key police union backs Gottheimer, praises his advocacy of law enforcement

The New Jersey State Troopers Fraternal Association has endorsed Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) in New Jersey’s 5th district, giving the Democratic congressman his first law enforcement endorsement for his re-election campaign. Wayne Blanchard, the union president, praised Gottheimer as a “tireless, bipartisan advocate for law enforcement.”. “Whether it’s...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New Jersey Globe

Menendez, Payne ran strongest in Hispanic and Black areas

When Port Authority Commissioner Rob Menendez and Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won their respective Democratic primaries two weeks ago for dark-blue North Jersey congressional districts, they did so in landslides, with around 83% of the vote each. Menendez and Payne both had areas of their district, however, where they...
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Fire on the Mountain

Long Valley and Schooley’s Mountain are two of the more bucolic parts of Morris County, nestled near the Hunterdon and Warren county lines. Rural peacefulness, however, doesn’t always extend to local politics in what is Washington Township. There are no Democrats on the governing body, so any spat is purely a Republican thing.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Wednesday morning in 2 Morris County towns

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Borough, and Denville Township Wednesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
thepressgroup.net

95 Linwood purchase nixed; council cites contamination concerns

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The protest signs can come down. The 1.5-acre, 95 Linwood Ave. property, formerly a Charlie Brown’s restaurant, will not be purchased by the township due to environmental concerns, the Township Council president told Pascack Press June 21 via a text message. A motion to withdraw from...
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Akhter named to top post on governor’s staff

Former Passaic County Commissioner Assad R. Akhter is joining Gov. Phil Murphy’s staff as senior director for government affairs as part of a reorganization of the governor’s staff during his second term, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Tim Hillmann, who is currently the deputy chief of staff...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

West Milford determines the future of cannabis in town

An ordinance to create a “Route 23 Cannabis Establishment Overlay Zone” will be considered for adoption by the Township of West Milford Council at its July 13 meeting in the municipal building meeting room. During a June 14 council workshop discussion, Councilman Michael Chazukow said he is not happy about adopting this ordinance that strictly affects cannabis businesses while those with liquor licenses do not have the same restrictions. He does not support passage of the proposed ordinance. There will be a public hearing at the meeting prior to the council vote.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Linden mayoral primary ends in a tie

The race for the Republican nomination for mayor of Linden has ended in a tie, with Ricardo Maldonado and Russell Jones each receiving 207 votes. Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi is expected to certify the results on Monday. The next step would be for one or both of the candidates...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools are locking kids in padded rooms. Are they breaking the law?

Ana Rivera has lost count of how many times teachers locked away her son. It started in pre-K when he was shut inside the principal’s office after he would not calm down in class. It escalated in elementary school when the Passaic County boy, who was diagnosed with autism, was routinely dragged into a room the size of closet and locked inside.
EDUCATION
hackensackcriminallaw.com

Arrested for a Gun Offense on the George Washington Bridge

Defense Lawyers for Clients Stopped on the GWB in Fort Lee, New Jersey and Charged with a Weapon. Constructed in October of 1927 under the authority of the then chief engineer of the Port Authority, Athmar Amman, the George Washington Bridge spans from New Jersey’s Palisades to Manhattans shores and links New York and New Jersey. Suspended over the Hudson River, the double-decked bridge runs 4760 feet from Fort Lee to New York City and carries the most traffic worldwide. Motorists commuting between the two states for work, business, and pleasure cross the bridge daily. However, not all motorists entering or exiting Fort Lee have a smooth experience crossing the bridge. Some find themselves arrested and charged with serious felony crimes for illegally possessing guns and other weapons. When that happens, Fort Lee, Bergen County, and New Jersey State law enforcement operate in accordance with the state’s tough on gun crime policies. Toward that end, they stop drivers and passengers on the GWB in Fort Lee on a regular basis, arresting, and prosecuting defendants to the law’s fullest extent. No matter what, if the police found a weapon in your vehicle or on your person, you should contact a weapons defense lawyer in short order.
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Pallotta’s municipal chair loses her own county committee seat

Mahwah GOP Municipal Chair Tracy Miceli lost her own county committee seat after eschewing the organization line to run with congressional candidate Frank Pallotta. The top vote-getter in Mahwah’s 1st district was Michael Schnoll, a 20-year-old rising junior at Indiana University. Schnoll received 79 votes on the Bergen County GOP line.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town’s LGBTQ pride event, with Drag Queen Story Hour, will go on despite opposition, mayor says

Fair Lawn will hold its first LGBTQ pride festival as planned on Sunday despite opposition, the mayor said. The Bergen County borough has scheduled a Pride Block Party on June 26, from 12:30-4:30 p.m., in front of the Municipal Building on Parmalee Avenue. Scheduled events include a performance by the Fair Lawn Pride Chorus, an LGBTQ resource fair, arts and crafts, speakers from the LGBTQ community, and a Drag Queen Story Hour.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Lite 98.7

This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. veterans medical clinic would close, new center would open under proposed overhaul by feds

A proposed restructuring of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ medical facilities would create a new medical center near Camden and a new clinic in Toms River. The Paterson clinic would close, however, with patients instead treated in Hackensack. And veterans with spinal cord injuries would have to travel to a medical center in the Bronx instead of being treated in East Orange.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

