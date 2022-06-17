Pleasant Grove UMC Fundraiser Aug. 6

Charlie Arnett, 94, High Lake, formerly of South Whitley, died at 11:27 a.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born April 1, 1928. He is survived by his children Charlie Arnett, Albion and Craig (Melissa) Arnett, North Dakota; stepchildren, Roberta “Bobbi” (Jeff) French, Fort Wayne, Jeannie McCallister, Virginia, Cathy (LaVern) Dempsey, Tennessee, Jan Baker, Florida and Debbie Huddleston, California; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Comments / 0