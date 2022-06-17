ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Pleasant Grove UMC Fundraiser Aug. 6

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

WARSAW — Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will be having a chicken and pit...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

Jim Bucher Memorial Car Show Part Of Akron Fourth Festivities

AKRON — The Jim Bucher Memorial Car Show will take place as part of the Akron Fourth of July festivities. It’s from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, July 3, along North Virgil Street at Pike Memorial Park, near the north water tower. Bucher, who passed away earlier this year, helped...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elke Woxland — PENDING

Elke Woxland, 74, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Keith Losey — PENDING

Keith Losey, 66, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Black Pine Announces ‘Tee Off For Tigers’ Fundraiser

ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary today announced a new upcoming event, Tee Off For Tigers. Tee-off will begin at 1 p.m. on July 15. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Only 24 tickets remain. Tee Off For Tigers is a golfing event open to the community. It is being...
ALBION, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Warsaw, IN
Society
City
Warsaw, IN
inkfreenews.com

Nila Greenlee

Nila J. Greenlee, 90, Plymouth, died Saturday evening, June 18, 2022. She was born Oct. 27, 1931. She married Roger Greenlee; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Galen Fugate — UPDATED

Galen K. Fugate, 74, Silver Lake, formerly of Pierceton, died Thursday evening, June 16, 2022, at home. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Burlington, Ky., the son of (the late) Robert K. and Ethel (Spencer) Fugate. Galen served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, stationed primarily in Korea...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carolyn Hinen

Carolyn A. Hinen, 81, Columbia City, died at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Sage Bluff Health and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 27, 1940. She is survived by her sisters, Martha Anspach and Marylin (Darwin) Zumbrun, both of Columbia City; and brother, Dale (Sharon) Hinen, Columbia City.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rose Kauffman

Rose Marie Kauffman, 89, Goshen, died at 3:54 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Dec. 1, 1932. She married Donald Kauffman on Jan. 3, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Evelyn (Jerry) Nettrouer, New Paris, Janet Kauffman, Goshen and...
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umc#Pleasant Grove#United Methodist Church#Street Parking#Barbecue#The Warsaw Kroger
inkfreenews.com

Roger Gelbaugh — UPDATED

Roger Allen Gelbaugh, 80, Winona Lake, died at 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 7, 1941, in Warsaw. He was one of three children born to Esther (McColley) Gelbaugh and Adam Gelbaugh. Roger was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County where he was a 1960 graduate of Warsaw High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 28, 1963. He was a Vietnam veteran, trained to be a gunner on the 106mm recoilless rifle and a radio communication operator. While on active duty, Sergeant Gelbaugh received numerous recognitions and honors including the Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Purple Heart for wounds he received in combat. He proudly served for three years until his honorable discharge on Aug. 22, 1966. Roger was honored to be recognized as the February 2022 Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month and humbly accepted his plaque.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Spay-Neuter Clinic July 15 In Warsaw

WARSAW – Public Vet will host another spay-neuter clinic in Warsaw on July 15. Services for cats include a physical exam, spay-neuter surgery, pain medication, and a “PV” ear tattoo to identify the cat as a Public Vet patient. The tattoo identifies the cat as an “owned” animal. Shelters can contact us to find the medical record and to get the cat back home.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Don Huber — PENDING

Don Ray Huber, 82, Winona Lake, died at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Oak Hammock Retirement Community, Gainesville, Fla. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 2:15 p.m. Monday, June 20, West CR 400N, east of North CR 400W, Warsaw. Driver: Micah B. Goss, 31, West CR 200S, Mentone. Goss was traveling west on CR 400N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
inkfreenews.com

Ronald Gaerte

Ronald Lee Gaerte, 68, Columbia City, died at 7:31 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 14, 1954. He married Tina Gaerte; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Christi (Jesse Jr.) Gaerte-Rose, Pierceton and Adam Gaerte, Columbia City; six grandchildren; brothers, Les (Marcy) Gaerte, Columbia City and Richard (Sandy) Gaerte, Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Hiwanda Gaerte, Smyrna, Tenn.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

TWF Welcomes Summer Intern

WARSAW – The Watershed Foundation welcomes the organization’s summer intern, Treyton Martin. Martin grew up in Nappanee and graduated from Northwood High School. Now, he is a student at Yale University and is working toward a Bachelor of Science in Ecology & Evolutionary Biology. Treyton loves to travel...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Udell

Mary Louise Udell, 69, Columbia City, formerly of Joliet, Ill., died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born June 27, 1952. She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle (Bill) Mills, Kathleen “Kat” (Kyle) Egolf and Jessica (Matthew) Colby; nine grandchildren; and sisters, Elizabeth (John) Lancaster and Patricia (Chuck) Kwasniewski.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dr. Roger Lee Symensma

Dr. Roger Lee Symensma, 78, formerly of New Paris, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, in Valencia, Calif. He was born on Oct. 24, 1943. He married Diane Marie Emmert in 1969. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Diane (Emmert), formerly of Syracuse; a daughter, Tonia (Michael) Cohen, Valencia, Calif.; a son, Lon (fiancee Katie LaSalle), Denver Colo.; one granddaughter; a sister, Gloria Ackerson (special friend Jerry McClarren), Washington; and a brother, Kenneth (Donna), Canton, Ohio.
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winona Lake Student Wins Cooperative Art Calendar Award

WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC member Andrew Zink won Best of Show and first place in the 11th-grade category for the Indiana Electric Cooperative student art calendar contest. Zink is a homeschooled student in Winona Lake and has been submitting his artwork to the IEC calendar since the eighth grade. He won first place in the eighth grade, 10th grade and 11th grade categories, but this is his first year winning Best of Show. He has been interested in art as a career since his first art calendar award.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dr. Dennis Stouder

Dr. Dennis A. Stouder, 84, Warsaw, died May 7, 2022, at his farm in Nashville, Tenn. He is survived by two daughters and a grandson.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 9800 block East Chickadee Drive, Cromwell. Abigail L. Herrell reported theft. Value: $265. 11:26 p.m. Monday, June 20, 600 block North Old SR 15, Milford. Michael W. Hurst reported theft. Value: $200. Warsaw.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Charlie Arnett

Charlie Arnett, 94, High Lake, formerly of South Whitley, died at 11:27 a.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born April 1, 1928. He is survived by his children Charlie Arnett, Albion and Craig (Melissa) Arnett, North Dakota; stepchildren, Roberta “Bobbi” (Jeff) French, Fort Wayne, Jeannie McCallister, Virginia, Cathy (LaVern) Dempsey, Tennessee, Jan Baker, Florida and Debbie Huddleston, California; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy