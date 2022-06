Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: Brex-it, crypto chaos and fraudsters on LinkedIn. The crypto markets continued to roller coaster over the weekend, with bitcoin dipping below $18,000 Saturday before recovering. The volatility of cryptocurrencies may be good for some traders, but it’s a bad look for an industry that’s seeking friendly regulation. It’s also a reminder that it’s hard for an asset class to be simultaneously a store of value, an object of speculative interest and a utility for payments. Crypto’s going to have to decide what it wants to be when it grows up, and the current chaos may force that maturation.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO