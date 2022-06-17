New information released in fatal Oconto County officer shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) released new information Friday on an incident where a deputy shot and killed someone earlier this month.

According to the DOJ, beginning at around 2:41 p.m. June 8, Oconto County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding a reckless driver on Highway 41. At around 2:52 p.m., the DOJ said Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jordan Longsine saw a vehicle matching that description. That vehicle pulled over and the DOJ said the driver waved the Sergeant over requesting help on the side of Highway 41 in the area of Frog Pond Road.

According to a statement from the DOJ, Sgt. Longsine saw a severely injured driver get out of the vehicle. While tending to the driver’s injuries, the DOJ said a passenger of the same vehicle, who was armed with a knife, also got out.

The DOJ said the passenger, identified as 27-year-old Dakota Coleman, approached Sgt. Longsine and the injured driver, armed with the knife and refused to comply with commands. Sgt. Longsine fired his weapon, hitting Coleman. First aid was rendered, but Coleman died at the scene, the DOJ says.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. Sgt. Longsine remains on administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating. The DOJ says DCI is continuing to review the evidence and will turn over investigative reports to the Oconto County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

DCI is also asking anyone who witnessed the shooting incident to contact DCI at (800) 394-6215 and leave a message with what was witnessed and how to contact you.