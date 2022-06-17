Kid Cudi bringing Moon Man's Festival to Cleveland

Cleveland native and hip-hop artist Kid Cudi is bringing his new festival, Moon Man’s Landing, to his hometown on Sept. 17.

The roster for the festival includes fellow native rappers Chip Tha Rapper and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

The star-studded lineup doesn’t stop there. The festival will feature Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Don Toliver, HAIM and Mike Dean.

“Every single person on the Moon Man’s Landing lineup I have so much love for,” Cudi tweeted earlier this week. “Bringin all my friends to Cleveland to celebrate freedom and love. One full day of awesome vibes curated by me. Cleveland we know how to party so please show up to rage ur faces off – Scott.”

Pre-sale tickets for Moon Man’s Landing will be available June 22, with general admission starting at $99 and VIP passes costing upward of $299. Click here to purchase.

