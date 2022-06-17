ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Hunters’ Exec Cory Lanier Joins Village Roadshow Television As SVP, Scripted TV

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTLgJ_0gE855Mq00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Village Roadshow is bolstering its television ranks.

The company’s television arm has hired Cory Lanier , who has worked on series including Amazon’s Hunters and Jordan Peele comedy series Weird City.

Lanier joins as SVP, Scripted Television. He will report to Village Roadshow’s Alix Jaffe, EVP, Television.

He will help the company produce scripted content across all platforms including streaming, network, and syndication.

Lanier joins from Sreda Global, where he was SVP, establishing an LA studio for the international company. He was previously VP, Television Series and Digital at Sonar Entertainment, where he produced Weird City and Amazon docuseries Lorena as well as exec producing Team Downey’s YouTube Premium docuseries The Age of AI.

In addition to helping develop and oversee Hunters , he had a four year stint at Legendary Television, serving as Vice President, Television and Digital Studios, and also worked for veteran film producer Hunt Lowry.

Village Roadshow Television projects include a TV movie reboot of Nash Bridges for USA Network, starring Don Johnson, which premiered last November.

“We’re delighted for Cory to join us as we expand our leadership team. With his impeccable taste, tremendous breadth of experience and great working relationships across the industry, he will be a wonderful asset,” said Jaffe.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Pamela Levine Named Head Of Marketing For Disney Branded Television & Nat Geo Content

Click here to read the full article. Former 20th Century Fox and HBO marketing chief Pamela Levine is joining Disney General Entertainment as head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content. She replaces Jayanta Jenkins, who exited the post earlier this month after a year and a half. Reporting jointly to Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe, Levine will lead the integrated internal agency across brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, media planning, digital/social, events, talent relations and awards, working on content for Disney+, as well as the Disney- and National...
NFL
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Isabel Sandoval Discusses ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ And What It Means To Be An Auteur Director

Click here to read the full article. Director, actress, writer, producer, and editor Isabel Sandoval is a trans Filipina filmmaking Auteur who made history with her third feature film Lingua Franca at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival’s Giornate degli Autori section. It is the first film directed by and starring a trans woman of color to screen in competition. Lingua Franca was nominated for the 2021 Film Independent John Cassavetes Spirit Award.  Sandoval made her directorial debut with the noir-styled Señorita, which world-premiered in competition at the Locarno Film Festival and earned her the Emerging Director Award at the Asian American International Film...
MOVIES
Deadline

Warner Bros Emphasizes Cooperation With Exhibition; Spotlights DC Pics, ‘Meg 2’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros took the stage at CineEurope here in Barcelona this evening, touting its upcoming slate ahead of a screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis which begins rolling out this week. In his remarks, Andrew Cripps, the studio’s President of International Theatrical Distribution, put particular emphasis on collaboration with exhibition being a key element to the business. “We made it through together,” Cripps said, referring to the pandemic, and he noted the rebound in box office with great results from PLFs, telling exhibitors that it was encouraging to see increased investments in upgrading cinemas to...
NFL
Deadline

Former Warner Bros. Distribution Chief Jeffrey Schlesinger Invests In Digital Sales Platform Vuulr & Joins Advisory Board

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Schlesinger, who was previously President, Warner Bros Worldwide Television Distribution, has invested in and joined the advisory board of online sales platform Vuulr. Schlesinger, who left the studio last year after 37 years as part of the company’s restructuring under then-CEO Jason Kilar, oversaw the sale of Warner Bros’ series and films to international broadcasters and streamers. He will now advise Vuulr, a digital platform that allows international networks and platforms to buy shows via a digital service, on product strategy and help it improve the way the buying and selling of rights...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Johnson
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Natalie Wood
Deadline

A3 Artists Agency Promotes Three To Agent

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has promoted three to agent — Nick Beldoch, in the Motion Picture Literary Division; Jillian Holch in the TV Literary Division and Lucy Powis in the Theatrical Literary Division. Beldoch joined A3 Artists Agency in April 2021 as the Motion Picture Literary Division coordinator, where he has worked with respected and emerging writer and director clients. Prior to joining A3 Artists Agency, Beldoch served as an assistant in the Scripted Television Department at CAA after having started in the mailroom. He is based in Los Angeles. Holch joined A3 in February...
NFL
Deadline

Friends Of Deceased ‘The Chosen One’ Actors Allege Production Had Transport & Logistical Issues

Click here to read the full article. Friends of deceased actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, who died in an automobile accident in Mexico on Thursday, are asking for a thorough investigation into alleged issues with production that may or may not have played a role in the fatal accident. The pair were part of the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Chosen One riding in a van in Santa Rosalía—Loreto en route to a local airport when it crashed and flipped leaving two dead and four injured. The four survivors are said to be recovering and in good...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Livestream Link, Who’s Testifying Next, Scheduled Dates & Times

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The January 6th Commission hearing on Thursday will detail what panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson called then-president Trump’s “attempt to corrupt the country’s top law-enforcement body, the Justice Department, to support his attempt to overturn the election.” Thompson played a clip of testimony from from Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue where Donoghue alleges Trump discussed replacing the acting AG, Jeffrey Rosen, with the United States Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, Jeff Clark, who was allegedly more supportive of Trump’s attempts to overturn the election. Donoghue will testify in...
NFL
Deadline

Meghan Markle Supporters Fire Back Online At Buckingham Palace Leaked ‘Bullying’ Report

Click here to read the full article. A fierce backlash has erupted to a leaked report that Buckingham Palace investigated Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of staff. The report alleges that the bullying of two senior staff members took place when Markle was a working royal. The Sunday Times of London said the report has resulted in changes to the “policies and procedures” governing treatment of staff for the monarchy. Markle and husband Prince Harry left as working royals after a short stint and moved to the US. They have sinced signed deals with Netflix and Spotify, although have not produced a lot...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svp#Television Series#Roadshow Entertainment#Amazon S Hunters#Evp#Sreda Global#Youtube Premium#Legendary Television#Digital Studios
Deadline

Hillary Clinton To Democrats: Don’t Focus On Unpopular Issues Like The Transgender Debate

Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton is adamant she’s not running for president again. But that’s not stopping her from worrying about her fellow Democrats and their choice of hills to die on. In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, the former presidential candidate said Democrats should not treat such issues as the transgender debate as a priority if they want to win elections. “Democrats seem to be going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority,” she said to the FT. “We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Maureen Arthur Dies: ‘How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying’ Actor Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Maureen Arthur, an actress best remembered for her performance as secretary Hedy La Rue in Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and its 1967 screen adaptation, died June 15 of natural causes in Beverly Hills. She was 88. Arthur’s friend, the actor Ilene Graff, announced the news on Facebook. “The world is a little less sparkly without her,” wrote Graff, “but I am so glad I got to be her friend. Her memory will definitely be a blessing.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although her signature role arrived in the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

New York Governor Candidate Andrew Giuliani Claims Vaccine Discrimination By Yet Another TV Outlet

Click here to read the full article. New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani won’t get a shot. But he wants television to give him a shot at convincing voters. Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, claims that New York’s local news station, NY1, barred him from their studios for the next gubernatorial debate because he’s unvaccinated. Last week, CBS also barred Andrew Giuliani from their studio debate because of his vaccination status. Andrew Giuliani says he should be allowed to debate rival candidates Lee Zeldin, Harry Wilson and Rob Astorino. He proposed a neutral location or in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

With Box Office Flying High, How Do Exhibition & Distribution Maintain The Momentum?: CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. The CineEurope conference kicks off here in Barcelona on Monday with distribution and exhibition expected to be in fine spirits, coming off a series of mega-drivers in the first part of the year and heading into a lucrative second half. There’s reason for backslapping and high-fiving, but there are also concerns that all sides need to continue to work together for the ongoing good of the business. The annual gathering of European theater owners and Hollywood studios is happening in its usual slot for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa To Star In Motorcycle Racing Pic ‘One Fast Move’ For Writer-Director Kelly Blatz

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: KJ Apa (Riverdale) has signed on to star in the motorcycle racing pic One Fast Move from Gulfstream Pictures, in association with Luber Roklin Entertainment, which will enter production in Atlanta later this month. In the actioner written and directed by Kelly Blatz, a dishonorably discharged soldier (Apa) seeks out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles. While training, he meets a small-town aspiring singer who begins to break down the walls his father’s absence had built up. Apa and Blatz have been developing the project alongside producers for over...
NFL
Deadline

Spike Lee, John Legend, Al Sharpton Dissect Racism In America As Doc ‘Loudmouth’ Closes Out Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Loudmouth’s first images are of New York City in the 1980s, startling footage of frothing racism from Howard Beach to Bensonhurst back when Rev. Al Sharpton rose to prominence as an organizer, orator and agitator. The film by Josh Alexander follows the rise of sometime controversial founder of the National Action Network and former TV host. Sharpton has been accused of spotlight seeking. In the doc, that’s by design in that Sharpton, from early on, was deliberate about being loud, ubiquitous and on TV whenever and wherever possible as the best strategy to change...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Drops Hints About Phase 4 & Studio’s “Next Big Saga”

Click here to read the full article. “As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently told Total Film. “I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.” Two very obvious signposts in the...
NFL
Deadline

Melanie Goodfellow Joins Deadline As Senior International Film Correspondent

Click here to read the full article. Melanie Goodfellow has joined Deadline as Senior International Film Correspondent based in London. Goodfellow joins Deadline’s growing international team from UK trade Screen International, where she was most recently Senior Correspondent, Europe & Middle East. Goodfellow worked at Screen for more than a decade, covering the French, European and Middle East businesses, breaking hundreds of exclusive stories and attending most major international festivals. Prior to her tenure at Screen, she worked for trades including Variety and Moving Pictures and also contributed to publications such as The Independent. She originally trained in journalism at news agency...
NFL
Deadline

Concourse Boards In-Vitro Comedy ‘Good Egg’ Starring ‘Bull’ & ‘Jane The Virgin’ Actress Yara Martinez

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Concourse Media has acquired worldwide sales rights to comedy Good Egg ahead of its premiere at the Bentonville Film Festival this week. The film follows a warmhearted schoolteacher, played by Yara Martinez (Bull, Jane The Virgin), who inadvertently gets plunged into a dangerous scheme by her suspicious IVF egg donor, played by Andrea Londo (Narcos). As the adventure ensues, she and her husband, played by Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), must evade criminal captors. The film was written and directed by Nicole Gomez Fisher (Sleeping With The Fishes) and produced by Fisher alongside...
NFL
Deadline

Netflix & ‘The Chosen One’ Production Company Address Deadly Crash In Mexico, Call It “Unfortunate Accident”

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released an official statement following the tragic death of actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar who were working on the series The Chosen One in Mexico. The pair were part of the cast and crew riding in a van in Santa Rosalía-Loreto on June 16 en route to a local airport when it crashed and flipped leaving two dead and four injured. An investigation into the accident is ongoing. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts...
NFL
Deadline

Bad Wolf Options ‘The No-Show’ From ‘Flatshare’ Writer Beth O’Leary

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: His Dark Materials and Industry producer Bad Wolf has optioned the dramatic rights to The No-Show from British writer Beth O’Leary, who also penned the original source material for Paramount+’s Flatshare. Deadline understands Bad Wolf is in talks with an international network over greenlighting the adaptation, which is being exec produced by O’Leary. The bestselling author’s fourth novel, which was published in April, follows three women – Siobhan, Jane and Miranda – who seemingly have nothing in common but find that they’re involved with the same man, with each of them being stood up on Valentine’s Day...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Veteran NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Joins Prime Video’s All-Pro ‘Thursday Night Football’ Team

Click here to read the full article. Prime Video announced today that former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who retired in the offseason, will be joining its NFL pregame, halftime and postgame coverage this fall when the service presents its exclusive Thursday Night Football package. Fitzpatrick will join Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman for each TNF game. “Although my playing career has come to an end, my love for football has not,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “I’m excited to start this new chapter with Thursday Night Football and looking forward to sharing my unique experiences and perspectives with football fans.” NFL 2022...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

96K+
Followers
31K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy