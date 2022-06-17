ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

When Calls the Heart Renewed for Season 10 at Hallmark Channel

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7iGJ_0gE854U700

Click here to read the full article.

When Calls the Heart is joining the 10-season club.

Hallmark Channel announced Friday that it has renewed its flagship drama for Season 10. The pickup comes roughly a month after WCTH ‘s Season 9 finale.

Meanwhile, a Hallmark rep confirms that Lindsay Sturman (S upergirl ) is boarding Season 10 as the series’ new showrunner.

When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming of Hallmark’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

WCTH ‘s May 22 season ender planted the seeds for an eventful return. Not only did Elizabeth accept Lucas’ marriage proposal, but Rosemary told Lee that she’s pregnant. “I hope the Hearties are feeling as excited as we are to dive into these long-anticipated events,” co-executive producer Elizabeth Stewart previously told ETOnline.com .

In addition to When Calls the Heart , Hallmark in March handed a renewal to Chesapeake Shores , which is set to return for a sixth and final season (premiere date TBD).

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect When Calls the Heart ‘s Season 10 pickup. Are you excited for its eventual return?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

SYTYCD: Leah Remini to Replace Fired Matthew Morrison as Season 17 Judge

Click here to read the full article. So You Think You Can Dance has tapped sitcom vet Leah Remini to fill the vacancy left by Matthew Morrison, who was ousted as a Season 17 judge in May. Remini will make her judging debut on the Fox competition’s June 15 episode (9/8c), which will not only reveal this season’s Top 12 contestants, but will also mark So You Think You Can Dance‘s 300th episode. She joins Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa at the dais. “I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode,” Remini said...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Cole
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallmark Channel#When Calls The Heart#Christmas#Arms Race#Wcth S#Programming Of Hallmark#Cable Renewal Scorecard
SheKnows

In Memoriam: A Loving Tribute to the Soap Actors We’ve Lost Just in the First Half of 2022

Their memories will live on through the many roles they played. We’ve almost reached the halfway mark of 2022 and the soap community has already been faced with devastating losses. January started out with us saying goodbye to Joan Copeland, who had numerous daytime and primetime roles, followed by fellow soap-hopper Donald May. By February, tragic news was released that former General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman (ex-Maggie McMorris) had been found deceased at 43 — just two days after she had been reported missing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star delights fans with major baby news ahead of season finale

Congratulations are in order for Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and his wife Erin Slaver who have announced the birth of their second child!. The actor, who has been playing Dr Atticus 'Link' Lincoln on the ABC medical drama since 2018, took to Instagram to announce the news that their bundle of joy - who they have named Cielle Estee Carmack - had arrived a few weeks earlier than expected. In the photos, the 41-year-old actor could be seen holding his newborn daughter in his arms, with Erin resting her head on his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the series finale of Castle. Read at your own risk!. After eight seasons, Castle signed off for good on Monday night, leaving the Caskett love story intact. Though it seemed almost certain that Beckett (Stana Katic) would meet a grim fate, the former...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy