Springville, NY

Two local teachers to be inducted into hall of fame

 4 days ago
After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, two lifelong educators from Western New York will finally take their seat tonight in the National Teacher Hall of Fame.

Thomas Knab, an art teacher at Dodge Elementary and Andrew Beiter, an American history teacher at Springville Middle School, will be inducted along with three other teachers as part of the Class of 2020.

The ceremony will take place in Emporia, Kansas.

"My mom always taught the lessons of whatever you touch in life, whether it's your relationship with another person, being involved with an organization, try to leave it better than you found it, than it came to you," Knab told 7 News. "She never said it but it was just the example she always gave. That's what we do in education."

"When I first heard about my induction into the 2020 Class of the Induction of Teachers Hall of Fame, I was full of joy," Beiter said. "But my second thought was to call my sixth grade teacher Mrs. Brampton, who lives in Tonawanda, and I'm going to be calling her tomorrow. This day really belongs to her and the other teachers who are a part of my life. There's really no such thing as an individual accomplishment."

You can watch Mr. Knab's acceptance speech here .

You can watch Mr. Beiter's acceptance speech here .

Tonight's induction ceremony will be streamed live at 8:15 p.m.

