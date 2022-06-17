ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘When Calls The Heart’ Renewed For 10th Season By Hallmark

By Lynette Rice
 4 days ago
Hallmark Channel has renewed When Calls the Heart for a tenth season and is bringing on a new showrunner to help oversee the fan favorite: Lindsay Sturman ( Supergirl ), a television veteran with writing and producing credits spanning over 15 years in the industry, will take over the top job.

“When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks in a statement. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

The ninth season of hit drama When Calls the Heart ’s ratings culminated with a season high, with the final episode ranking as the most watched of the season in homes (2.6 million), and among women 18+ (2.3 million) and total viewers (3.1 million) on a Live+3 basis. The program also ranked as this year’s most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable in homes (2.4 million), and among women 18+ (2.2 million) and total viewers (2.9 million).

After 12 episodes, the season also reached over 8.6 million unduplicated/unique total viewers.

“We are also excited to welcome to the family our new showrunner, Lindsay Sturman, who brings her immense talent to the show,” remarked Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks in a statement.

“I am thrilled that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a tenth season,” said Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer. “With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!”

Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Lindsay Sturman, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers.

Comments / 0

