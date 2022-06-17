ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: NFL fines Texans’ Lovie Smith $50K for prohibited drills

 4 days ago

The NFL fined Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith $50,000 after learning that his offensive and defensive linemen engaged in prohibited one-on-one drills, ESPN reported on Friday.

The Texans held their mandatory minicamps this week under the direction of Smith, who was hired as the team’s coach in February.

Smith, 64, spent the 2021 season as the Texans’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator under David Culley, who was fired after Houston went 4-13 in his only season.

Friday’s news comes on the heels of the NFL reportedly fining Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera $100,000 and stripping the team of two organized team activity practices in 2023 for conducting practices with excessive contact in spring sessions.

The league also reportedly pushed back at the Dallas Cowboys and coach Mike McCarthy for getting too physical in their organized team activities for a second consecutive year.

–Field Level Media

Sports
