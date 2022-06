MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said Monday they are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon, the 27th intentional killing of the year. It happened on West Clark Avenue, near the Prichard border. Police from both cities responded to the 911 call, but officials confirmed that it was on the Mobile side. Other than that, police said little, including the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death. Neighbors told FOX10 News on Monday that they did not want to talk about it.

MOBILE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO