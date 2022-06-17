ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lopez loses to Royals in arbitration, Stallings has hearing

Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez lost his salary arbitration case with the Royals on Friday and will get $2.55 million instead of his $2.9 million request, a decision that clinched management’s third straight winning record.

Teams lead 8-3 with just three cases pending.

Melinda Gordon, Scott Buccheit and John Woods made the decision Friday, a day after hearing arguments.

Miami catcher Jacob Stallings had his hearing with the Marlins on Friday, asking for $3.1 million while the club argued for $2.45 million before Richard McNeill, Gary Klendellen and Fredric Horowitz.

The last two cases are scheduled for next week, involving New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta left-hander Max Fried.

Lopez had career bests of a .300 average and 22 stolen bases in 23 chances last season, when he had two homers and 43 RBIs. He made $597,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 27-year-old shortstop and second baseman is hitting .214 with five RBIs and four steals this year.

Stallings hit .246 last year with career bests of eight homers and 53 RBIs, earning $1.3 million. He entered Friday with a .204 average, two homers and 21 RBIs.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players' association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

In earlier decisions, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), injured Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million), St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López ($2.45 million), Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000) and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims ($1.2 million) lost their cases.

Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson ($10 million), Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) won.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

The Brewers have designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment. The move comes on the same day that he reached 10 years of MLB service time. Cain and the club came to a “mutual decision” about the roster move, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Jonathan Davis was selected from Triple-A to take his roster spot, per the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Whit Merrifield versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 89 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .235 batting average with a .564...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. La Stella is being replaced at designated hitter by Austin Wynns versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 74 plate appearances this season, La Stella has a .246 batting average with a .691...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
