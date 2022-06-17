ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Opinion: Quick, Cahalan great representatives of Hewitt-Trussville athletics

By Bobby Mathews
 4 days ago
Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor It shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that Hewitt-Trussville’s Riley Quick was named the 2022 Mr. Baseball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, just as it’s unsurprising that the Huskies’ Kenleigh Cahalan is the ASWA’s 2022 Miss Softball....

