Pumps, vehicle involved in fire at gas station on Water Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash led to a fire inside the westbound Wallace Tunnel around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The fire burned for more than 20 minutes before crews could get to the crash site to extinguish the blaze. Thick, black smoke poured out of the tunnel. Mobile Fire...
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eastbound drivers on I-10 in Jackson County should expect delays near mile marker 73. A semi truck and trailer are on fire causing lanes closures. Troopers on scene verify it is a mail truck. Drivers should take an alternate route if possible while fire crews...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a person hit at a gas station on Airport Boulevard. The victim was asleep next to an ice machine at a Shell gas station in the 3600 block of Airport Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver fled the scene, police said.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen car pursuit on Highway 29 in Escambia County Tuesday morning ended with a crash and arrest. Florida Highway Patrol tells Channel 3 the incident started with a stolen car being located in a parking lot by a trooper. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but was unsuccessful.
UPDATE: All lanes are back open, according to ALEA officials. Both lanes of Highway 31 near the 26-mile marker in Baldwin County are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 3:27 p.m. today, Mon., June 20.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Mobile man. Kaleb D. Dawson, 32, was critically injured in a crash that happened Thursday, June 16, at Dawes Road. Dawson’s Nissan Altima was struck by an oncoming Tesla, according to a news release from ALEA. Dawson was […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after jumping off a pier into the Fish River. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was in his twenties, jumped off the pier on Sunday at the end of Grounds Lane. Deputies say the man didn’t resurface after jumping into the water. The […]
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Ricky Brokaw is on the fast road to a very long recovery after a crash last week in Theodore. He lost part of his arm and it left him with other injuries that he’ll spend an extended period of time recuperating from. Brokaw told FOX10...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A homicide investigation is underway in Mobile County. Mobile Police confirm there was a homicide at a home on Clark Avenue just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. At this time, officials have not released any information about the victim or a suspect.
ESCAMBIA, COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested in connection to several car burglaries that happened Monday, June 13, according to Escambia County deputies. Wyatt Dudley and Anthony Norman are accused of burglarizing several cars near Kingsfield, Chemstrand and Old Chemstrand Roads in Escambia County. Officials said Dudley and Norman used a stolen credit […]
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy water usage has caused the city of Fairhope to ask its residents to conserve water. That appeal went out Friday, June 17, 2022 but usage only increases over the weekend, bringing the city vey near its daily capacity of just more 9-million gallons. The splash...
A man suspected of breaking into a Pascagoula church has turned himself into police. Dustin Michael Moore, 29, was charged with burglary of a commercial building on Sunday. He was taken to the Jackson County jail and bond was set at $25,000. Pictures were taken from security cameras near The...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department said officers responded to two shootings on Sunday and one shooting on Monday. On Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to Kanode Road for an assault that had been reported. Officers found that the two men involved knew each other and one […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman was arrested Monday and charged with robbery after deputies say she pulled a knife on a woman and stole her $3 lighter. Sandra Renee Lewis, 58, was charged with robbery by sudden snatching with a weapon and aggravated assault. Deputies say Lewis approached the woman near her […]
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WALA) - A potential drowning off Fish River in Baldwin County has left one man dead. Baldwin County Sheriffs responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon when someone called 911. That man has not yet been identified. In waters off Grounds Lane and Highway 98...
'Tis the season for summer beach vacations, which means that a lot of families will be traveling through the famous Mobile Tunnel. Its official name is the George Wallace Tunnel and it features a pair of road tunnels that carry Interstate 10 through Mobile, Alabama from the city's downtown. The tunnels actually go beneath the Mobile River and pop back out on Blakeley Island where they join the Jubilee Parkway over Mobile Bay.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said that their officers were called to three domestic violence incidents over the weekend at three different apartment complexes. Officers made two arrests regarding the incidents. On Friday, June 17 at 11 p.m. police were called to Summer Place Apartments after receiving a domestic complaint. […]
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting the left five people injured. Pensacola police officials say that officers were dispatched to 15 E. Intendencia St, The Pelicans Nest in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found 3 victims in the parking lot suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A fourth victim showed up at a local hospital. Officials tell us that in all 5 people were shot, and a firearm was found at the establishment.
