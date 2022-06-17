ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Chamber event to remember The Velvets

By Odessa American
 4 days ago

Back in the 1960’s, The Velvets was one of the first-ever “Doo-Wop” groups of the genre, a press release stated. Roy Orbison heard the group and signed them to Monument Records.

At 2 p.m. Saturday at Blackshear Auditorium located at 501 S. Dixie, the “Remembering The Velvets” event will include a Mayor’s Proclamation of “Velvets Day,” followed by a reception sponsored by the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and unveiling of a Historical Marker dedicated to Odessa’s very own singing group.

The event is free, but tickets are required. They are available at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, located at 700 N. Grant, Suite 200 or call 432-332-9111.

As part of Odessa’s Juneteenth Celebration, this will be a time for all of our community to celebrate. Robert Earl Thursby, the lone living member of the Velvets, will be in attendance all the way from Hawaii, along with Martha Prince Wilson, of Arlington, the sister of Mark Prince.

After a period of three years, the musical group recorded more than 30 songs, with several of them making it to the top of the national and international music charts. All five singers hailed from Odessa. The group of young student performers was comprised of Mark Prince, William Solomon, Clarence Rigsby and Robert Thursby, and were led by Blackshear High School English teacher, Virgil Johnson.

While the world celebrated this group’s musical talent and success, the vast majority of people in Odessa and our area were unaware of this extraordinary and melodious sound emanating from the southside of Odessa. Six decades later, an event is being scheduled to host a Tribute Concert recreating this Doo-Wop group on the same stage the exuberant music of Odessa’s very own The Velvets started.

Robert Earl will join Dove Award winning musical guest from Nashville Steve Chapman for several duets. A video presentation is also being put together that features many Blackshear Alumni and teachers, including long-time educator, Frizella Whitaker, who is now 94 years old. Odessa Mayor Javier Joven and Councilman Mark Matta will have a presentation, and the event will be emceed by Councilwoman Mari Willis.

The entire event is the dream of former Odessan and 1968 Odessa High School graduate, Charlie Norman, who began preparations for this event more than a year ago. His book, Road to Reconciliation and Beyond is the story of the friendship he developed with former Velvets member, Mark Prince, of which he will touch on during the event. All of this will take place on the stage of the Blackshear Auditorium, where the Velvets got their start!

Many organizations are helping bring this event to fruition including the Permian Basin Area Foundation, Veritas Foundation, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Black Chamber of Commerce, Heritage of Odessa Foundation, Black Cultural Council of Odessa, City of Odessa, Alpha Kappa Alpha and others. The Odessa Community Foundation continues to receive donations towards this endeavor.

#Friendship#The Velvets#Monument Records#Blackshear Auditorium#The Alpha Kappa Alpha#Blackshear High School
