Sponsored - It doesn’t take long to realize that Columbia SC is a dog-friendly city. Grabbing a drink from one of our local breweries? Dogs. Strolling through the Soda City Market on a Saturday morning? Dogs. Cheering on the Columbia Fireflies on a Wednesday night? You guessed it, more dogs. We love that the capital city is welcoming to both two and four-legged friends alike. And lucky for us these pups are more than happy to share their favorite spots around the city.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO