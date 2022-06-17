ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Recount underway between Texas Rep. Cuellar, Cisneros

 4 days ago

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A recount is underway in a Texas primary race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. An Associated Press count had Cuellar leading Cisneros by 187 votes as of last week following their May 24 runoff.

The recount was requested by Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who is trying to unseat the nine-term South Texas congressman for the second time in as many years The AP will not declare a winner until the recount is completed.

