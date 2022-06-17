Frazer Township police recover dog from hot car after owner went into store

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Frazer Township police recovered a dog from a hot car in a store parking lot.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, officers were called to Walmart around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a dog in a car.

Responding officers found a small dog inside with the windows cracked approximately two inches, according to police. Officers also found that the dog’s owner was inside of the store for around an hour.

Officials removed the dog from the car and took it to Frazer Township Police Station, where it could enjoy some air conditioning and cold water.

“The Frazer Township Police Department and its officers will not tolerate any such crimes against animals and will be heavily enforcing charging those who violate this law,” the post said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The dog’s owner is charged with neglect of an animal.

©2022 Cox Media Group