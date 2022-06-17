ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frazer, PA

Frazer Township police recover dog from hot car after owner went into store

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7OYC_0gE81mBY00

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Frazer Township police recovered a dog from a hot car in a store parking lot.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, officers were called to Walmart around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a dog in a car.

Responding officers found a small dog inside with the windows cracked approximately two inches, according to police. Officers also found that the dog’s owner was inside of the store for around an hour.

Officials removed the dog from the car and took it to Frazer Township Police Station, where it could enjoy some air conditioning and cold water.

“The Frazer Township Police Department and its officers will not tolerate any such crimes against animals and will be heavily enforcing charging those who violate this law,” the post said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The dog’s owner is charged with neglect of an animal.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Help Police Identify Potential Driveway Scam Artist

CHALFONT, PA — The New Britain Township Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a potential driveway scam artist and attempted burglar they have dubbed “The Invisible Man”. Authorities state that in April, a New Britain Township resident had their driveway seal coated by the...
NEW BRITAIN, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County juvenile struck by Amazon truck

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department investigated a crash involving a juvenile being struck by a vehicle on June 16 in the area of the 400 block of Springfield Court in Lititz Borough. The crash occurred after a 4-year-old ran from behind a parked car into a...
LITITZ, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

15-year-old was driving car before crash killed 2, injured 1 in Pa., police say

The second teenager who was killed in a Saturday morning fatal crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, has been identified. Police didn’t identify the girl, but her high school principal put out a letter to parents identifying her as Class of 2024 member Ajiah Fox and offering counseling services to students and staff to assist them with their questions and grief from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Frazer, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested in Bucks County on Theft Charges

WARRINGTON, PA — A man wanted out of Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, and by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, was apprehended on Sunday by the Warrington Township Police Department. Harry Wolf, age 42, was arrested on June 19, 2022, after Warrington Township’s K9 “Jolie” and other officers flushed...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Cox Media Group
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters battle blaze at Chester Co. cattle farm

HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. - Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in Chester County. County alerts report crews responded to the fire at the cattle farm off Chestnut Tree Rd. around 8:30 a.m. Photos of the scene show heavy smoke in the area. Video shows that least...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Berks church treasurer pleads guilty of theft, forgery

LAURELDALE, Pa. - A former treasurer of a church in Berks pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and forgery relating to charges she forged almost $400,000 worth of checks over 10 years. Melanie Kummerer was the central treasurer of the Calvary Lutheran Church from January 2009 to February 2019,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police investigate Dollar Tree robbery in Lancaster County

Lancaster County, PA — Ephrata Police are investigating the robbery of the Dollar Tree store in the 300 Block of North Reading Road, Ephrata Borough. Police responded Saturday evening just before 9:30pm for the report of a man with a gun who possibly may still be in the store.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
WGAL

Car crashes into house in Denver, Lancaster County

DENVER — A car crashed into a Lancaster County home early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight on the 1600 block of Dry Tavern Road in Denver. One person was hurt and taken to the hospital. The road was closed as crews assessed the damage, but it is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Another Armed Robbery In New Castle County

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 19, 2022, at approximately 5:24 a.m., an unknown male subject entered the Royal Farms convenience store located at 2160...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Overnight fire heavily damages home in Reading

READING, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a two-story home in Reading. It broke out around 2 a.m. Monday in a home in the 600 block of Summit Avenue, said Reading police. Flames spread to both floors, and there was heavy damage inside, police said. The tenant wasn't home at the...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

False active shooter social media post leads to lockdown in Chester County

A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg, Chester County The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Executed Warrant, Charge Claymont Man With Off-Highway Vehicle Violations

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a Claymont man with multiple off-highway vehicle violations. Authorities state that police officers conducting an investigation into the illegal operation of off-highway vehicles along Lincoln Street and throughout the City identified 24-year-old DeAndre Webster of Claymont as a suspect. On June 16 at approximately 9:40 a.m., police executed a search warrant at his residence and took Webster into custody without incident.
CLAYMONT, DE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy