Meet at Mickey's Irish Pub for food, drinks, and a discussion of each month's book. Meet at Mickey’s Irish Pub (50 S. E. Laurel Street) at 6:00 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Come for food, drinks, and a discussion of each month’s book. Copies of the discussion book may be obtained at the library’s front desk or at Mickey’s during the meeting, while supplies last.

WAUKEE, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO