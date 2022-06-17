ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Dance Moves (Video)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nypAj_0gE81aaq00

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious dance moves!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter is among a series of dancers featured in a new video posted by choreographer Hamilton Evans.

Several dance trios are featured in the seven-minute video posted by Millennium Dance Complex, including Shiloh in a black Beatles shirt, black pants, and red sneakers. The teen wears her hair up in a bun as she performs to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” from the new “Elvis” movie. Check out her group around the 2:30 mark.

The teen and her siblings Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, have been in the spotlight from time to time, thanks to their famous parents.

In fact, Shiloh showed up on her mom’s Instagram account back in February while they were on a trip to Cambodia.

Angelina, who adopted Maddox from Cambodia in 2002, wrote in the caption, “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family.”

Several of the kiddos also accompanied their mom to the London premiere of “The Eternals” back in October 2021, among other red carpet events in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rr0xA_0gE81aaq00

Just a few months before, Angelina revealed to “Extra” what Mother’s Day is like with her brood.

“My kids have always been amazing at Mother’s Day. The fun for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something. It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry. They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry… ‘Oh, there she goes…’”

Meanwhile, in August 2020 she told “Extra” that it was Shiloh who inspired her to join the cast of “The One and Only Ivan.”

The film follows a 400-lb. gorilla named Ivan with artistic abilities and an aging elephant named Stella who live at the Big Top Mall and Video Arcade. Life starts to change after the arrival of baby elephant Ruby. Jolie shared, “Well, Shiloh read the book and we started reading it together and talked about Ivan and why Ivan was so special.”

She went on to explain how expectations can sometimes get in the way of being who we are really meant to be.

Jolie said, “I think a lot of people can also relate to that. Where there's expectations on them to be what people assume they are and they don't often have the friends or freedom to express who they really are... and be that person.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Dance Moves to the Tune of Doja Cat's "Vegas"

At 16, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt might have already found her calling: dance. On June 12, Jolie-Pitt, who's become a hit in the TikTok dance community for her impressive choreography routines, joined the Millennium Dance Complex squad to perform a routine set to Doja Cat's "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack. Casually dressed in an oversize Beatles T-shirt and Nike sweats, Jolie-Pitt slipped seamlessly into the routine, choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and showed off her promising dance moves.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jolie
Person
Angelina Jolie
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin’s Daughter Apple, 18, Graduates High School: See Photo

“Congratulations to all the graduates, especially Apple Martin,” Gwyneth Paltrow captioned a photo she posted to her Instagram story on June 2. In the picture, Gwyneth, 49, posed alongside her 18-year-old daughter, who wore a deep green graduate gown. The two weren’t alone: Apple’s father and Gwyneth’s ex, Chris Martin, was sandwiched between the two. The Coldplay singer, dressed in a black suit jacket and navy tie, had a bright, proud smile as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s shoulders.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Vanessa Paradis’ Net Worth Reveals the Settlement She Got After Her Split From Johnny Depp

Click here to read the full article. Since her breakup with Johnny Depp after 14 years of dating. fans have wanted to know about Vanessa Paradis’ net worth and how much her settlement was from her billionaire husband. Depp and Paradis met in 1998 while he was filming his movie, The Ninth Gate, in France. The two first saw each other at the  Hotel Costes in Paris, where Depp was at with his director, Roman Palinski. “She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie Hits Back At Brad Pitt's Lawsuit Over Their French Winery: It's 'A False Narrative,' Insider States

Angelina Jolie is fighting back against her ex Brad Pitt after he filed documents over their French winery. The actor, 58, claimed that Jolie, 47, is intentionally hurting him by selling her stake in the company. "Mr. Pitt's lawsuit against Ms. Jolie is an extension of a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has still not been made public," an insider now told People. "After the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, Ms. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property,...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy