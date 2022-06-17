Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up

It’s turning into another difficult day for airline travelers in the United States.

Airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights by early afternoon Friday, as they try to recover from storms that raked the central and eastern parts of the country.

That follows more than 1,700 canceled flights on Thursday.

All this is happening while the number of passengers rises with the beginning of summer vacation season.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the rest of the summer.

