OC Unemployment Drops to 2.4% in May

Project Hope Alliance’s eighth Anti Gala event, Bottomless Hope, was held at The Grand Gimeno in Orange on April 24. More than 180 guests enjoyed one-of-a-kind food and drink stations for brunch. This year’s event raised in excess of $280,000 to help fund PHA’s mission of ending the cycle of youth homelessness by deploying a long-term, onsite intervention model for children and youth experiencing homelessness. Children receive one-on-one attention from PHA case managers who help provide for their basic needs such as food, clothing and transportation, as well as conduct regular check-ins to provide educational support and facilitate connections to needed resources.
