Orange County, CA

OC Unemployment Drops to 2.4% in May

By Peter J. Brennan
Orange County Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in May from a revised 2.7% in April and below the 6.2% rate seen in May last year, according to the state’s Employment Development Department. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in April while the U.S.’s was 3.4%....

www.ocbj.com

Orange County Business Journal

Cybersecurity Co. SecureAuth Expects Major Growth in 2023

Paul Trulove, the CEO of Irvine cybersecurity company SecureAuth Corp., said the company is making major investments and expects to see significant growth next year. “We’re very heavily investing in next-generation products,” Trulove told the Business Journal last month, calling 2022 the company’s “product investment year.”
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OCBJ INSIDER

Orange County is home to the second-largest Korean population in the U.S. with nearly 100,000 residents here. The local base of Korean Americans is about 40% the size of the same community in Los Angeles, according to prior census figures. OC’s business community also gets an outsized financial boost from...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Meet the New Accounting Leaders in Orange County

At least half of the accounting bosses who oversee Orange County’s 10 largest firms have changed over the last two years. In the past year, No. 2 Ernst & Young and No. 4 PwC changed their top OC officials. Two years ago, local changes were made at No. 1 Deloitte, No. 5 Moss Adams and No. 7 Baker Tilly (see list, page 30).
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine’s Qmerit Aims to Boost Commercial Charging Sites

Qmerit in Irvine has stepped up its efforts to have electric vehicle charging stations installed at commercial properties, joining the national effort to keep the growing fleets moving. President Joe Biden on June 9 pledged to have 500,000 public charging stations for electric vehicles in place by 2030. The proposed...
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Anaheim Senior Living Facility Trades for $64M

A Los Angeles investor has paid $64 million for Heritage Village Anaheim, a 196-unit senior living facility in the downtown area of the city. Standard Communities paid nearly $327,000 per unit for the property along Santa Ana Street as part of a three-property portfolio deal totaling $195 million. A Colorado-based...
ANAHEIM, CA
KABC

Your tax dollars going to build million-dollar apartments some one more deserving will be getting.

(Undated) — There’s a big price tag for building affordable housing units in California. The Los Angeles Times reports it’s costing more than one-million dollars per apartment to be constructed in over half a dozen of those types of complexes. Prices for labor and materials have all gone up and have been part of the reason for the high construction costs. The Times also says building low income housing face stricter guidelines when it comes to environmental and labor standards. Democratic Assemblyman Tim Grayson is putting together a measure to address the issue, and says something has to be done to bring down the cost.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OC Auto Dealers Overcome Pandemic Speed Bumps

Supply chain issues have been plaguing auto dealers with low inventory levels and empty lots for over a year. “At this time of the year, we would typically have about 400 new cars on the lot. [Now,] we’ve got 33,” Theodore Robins Ford co-owner Dave Robins told the Business Journal.
IRVINE, CA
todaynationnews.com

Orange County home sales drop 24%, home payments soar 46%

Home purchases in Orange County fell 24% in May as record-high prices combined with soaring mortgage rates drove a 46% increase in home payments. Across Southern California, 20,470 single-family, condo, existing and new homes sold in six counties, down 5% for the month and down 16% from the past year. The median price in the region was $760,000, unchanged this month and up 13% in 12 months.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange County Business Journal

Amazon-Leased Buildings Fetch $520M for Greenlaw

Irvine-based real estate investor Greenlaw Partners has completed a major portfolio sale of eight industrial properties in California and Utah that are leased to Amazon for its sprawling distribution network. Local brokerages put a $520 million price tag on the entire portfolio. The bulk sale, to South Korean institutional investor...
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Laguna Niguel Senior Housing Trades for $116M

A recently built senior housing property in Laguna Niguel has traded hands for nearly $116 million, in one of the top commercial property sales the city has ever seen. A joint venture between Irvine-based Steadfast Development and San Francisco-based Fremont Realty Capital sold the 201-unit Crestavilla property for about $575,000 per room, records indicate.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Allied Universal Makes 3 More Buys

Santa Ana-based Allied Universal, the world’s biggest private security firm, announced three more acquisitions. The largest of the three companies, International Protective Service Agency, is based in New York City where its 350 employees provide security and event services in the area. “I’m excited to welcome the IPSA employees...
SANTA ANA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Kofax in Irvine Buys Tungsten

Software company Kofax in Irvine has acquired Tungsten Corp., a London-based B2B e-invoicing network that facilitates and streamlines complex invoice-to-pay processes. Financial terms were not disclosed. Kofax software handles masses of written information digitally, such as letting firms automate their invoice processing and accounts payable processes. Tungsten’s platform includes onboarding...
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OC LEADER BOARD

COVID-19 upended our personal and professional lives. It stole precious loved ones, bankrupted businesses, and caused millions to lose their jobs and homes. Our world changed overnight, from the way we live, work and learn, to how businesses operate and serve their customers. From a mental health perspective, the pandemic’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Amazon’s massive industrial project in Ontario could start a trend

The 4.1 million-square-foot project will be a five-story building loaded with robotics and automation a relatively small footprint. That approach could make it possible to build even more warehouse-distribution facilities in a market already oversaturated with them. Who says there’s no longer enough space on the west side of the...
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Experts worried consumer spending habits could be clue of recession coming

Are consumers finally fed up with rising inflation prices? Some experts seem to think so based on new insights into spending habits. New data suggests consumers have started cutting back their spending on services. Experts said it could be one of the first signs that inflation might be too high. "I don't know where it's headed!" said Vatche Kechichian of Pasadena on Monday. "Definitely cutting back on spending for myself." Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine said this is a concerning trend because it could contribute to a recession. Luxury spending in particular seems to be slowing....
PASADENA, CA
Channelocity

Most expensive Irvine neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SailingAway/Adobe Stock Images) The Irvine population in 2022 is estimated to be 328,284. This city covers a city area of 65.92 sq mi (170.74 sq km) and ranks as the fourteenth largest city in California and the sixty-sixth populous city in the United States. Irvine is the part of Los Angeles metropolitan area.
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Encompass Hospital Concludes Construction at Tustin Legacy

A 69,000-square-foot hospital has wrapped construction in Tustin, joining the growing list of healthcare facilities recently completed or underway in Orange County. The Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tustin is a two-story facility that will provide acute care rehabilitation for strokes, brain injury and other neurological and orthopedic conditions. Construction...
TUSTIN, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Philanthropy

Project Hope Alliance’s eighth Anti Gala event, Bottomless Hope, was held at The Grand Gimeno in Orange on April 24. More than 180 guests enjoyed one-of-a-kind food and drink stations for brunch. This year’s event raised in excess of $280,000 to help fund PHA’s mission of ending the cycle of youth homelessness by deploying a long-term, onsite intervention model for children and youth experiencing homelessness. Children receive one-on-one attention from PHA case managers who help provide for their basic needs such as food, clothing and transportation, as well as conduct regular check-ins to provide educational support and facilitate connections to needed resources.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Mandatory Water Conservation Measures Now In Effect

MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Outdoor...
MALIBU, CA

