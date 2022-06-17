OC Unemployment Drops to 2.4% in May

Are consumers finally fed up with rising inflation prices? Some experts seem to think so based on new insights into spending habits. New data suggests consumers have started cutting back their spending on services. Experts said it could be one of the first signs that inflation might be too high. "I don't know where it's headed!" said Vatche Kechichian of Pasadena on Monday. "Definitely cutting back on spending for myself." Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine said this is a concerning trend because it could contribute to a recession. Luxury spending in particular seems to be slowing....

PASADENA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO