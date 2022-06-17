ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Branson honors wastewater co-workers as employees of the month

By Jason Wert
bransontrilakesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Branson has named a pair of co-workers as the city’s employees of the month. Utilities Wastewater Treatment Equipment/Plant Operators Ken Edwards and Greg Robertson were given the...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

bransontrilakesnews.com

Fire devastates Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City

Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson aldermen approve salary structure for leadership

The Branson Board of Aldermen officially approved a policy which apparently had been guiding city salaries for years without ever having official Board approval. Bill 6169 on the aldermen’s agenda for the June 14, meeting called for an ordinance approving department head salary caps. The staff report on the item noted the city is “currently searching for one leadership position” and two more leadership or department head positions are going to need to be filled and clear direction from the board is necessary for the process.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson alderman holding study session on homelessness

The Branson Board of Aldermen will be holding a special study session on Thursday, June 23, to examine the city’s homelessness and panhandling issues. According to a staff report authorized by interim City Administrator Lisa Westfall, the session will focus on “details related to these issues, mitigation efforts, and community support resources available in our community.”
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Parks offering memorial bench and tree program

Branson area residents looking to create a lasting memorial to a loved one will have the opportunity to plant a tree or commission a memorial bench in one of the city’s parks. A Memorial Bench and Memorial Tree Program is being offered by the Branson Parks and Recreation Department.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Appreciation event held for EMS and firefighters

The Taney County 100 Club held an appreciation event for local EMS workers and firefighters. On May 19, the club held the event to show the men and women who serve our area gratitude for all they do. Taney County 100 Club Chairman Cory Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News he knows from first hand experience, as a volunteer firefighter, how much events like this can help the day to day grind of the job.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Calls for service coming in hot to HVAC company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As the temperature starts to heat up, people are starting to crank up the air conditioning in their homes. This time is also when people may start to realize there’s a problem. The number of calls for HVAC repairs is starting to increase heavily. “We’ve received over 4,000 phone calls for service,” said […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Parade of Lights celebrates Law Enforcement Week

A celebration of law enforcement in Branson continued Thursday, June 16, with the Parade of Lights on Branson Landing. Law enforcement agencies from around the region came together to cruise their patrol vehicles along the promenade at Branson Landing to celebrate National Law Enforcement Week in Branson. “It’s great to...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Kum and Go convenience stores in Republic, Mo. offer Amazon Hubs to prevent porch pirates

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s Kum and Go convenience stores use a service to prevent porch pirates. The two convenience stores in Republic endorsed program delivery hubs. The program allows any business with a physical location to offer secure package pickup and returns to Amazon customers. The self-service kiosk will enable you to pick up your package at a place and time that’s convenient for you, even on evenings and weekends.
REPUBLIC, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Table Rock Art Guild Gallery moved to Branson West

A Branson West art gallery will soon celebrate its grand re-opening at a new location. The Table Rock Art Guild Gallery, which is a subsidiary of the Table Rock Art Guild (TRAG), was previously located at 11863 MO Highway 13 in Kimberling City. The gallery moved to its new location at the southwest intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13, inside Claybough Plaza in Branson West. The organization is hosting a grand reopening event and ribbon cutting with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 28. The community is invited to attend the event which will begin at 3:45 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by refreshments, giveaways and art demos, according to a press release from the chamber.
BRANSON WEST, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Demolition Derby returning to Taney County Fairgrounds

Oklahoma Boy Promotions are returning to Forsyth this Saturday for the first Demolition Derby of 2022 at the Taney County Fairgrounds. The Saturday, June 25, event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for spectators are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 7 to 12 and free for ages 6 and under.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Seitz to formally launch re-election bid Sunday June 26

Rep. Brian Seitz announced he will formally launch his re-election campaign with a rally at Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theaters this Sunday. The rally will be “unlike any other” according to a press release, featuring live-entertainment, special guest speakers, and appearances by multiple elected officials and candidates.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Kimberling City Police Officer wins title in pageant

Kimberling City Law Enforcement Officer Alexis Hobbs took part in a unique pageant dedicated to first responders and won in the Law Enforcement category this past weekend. The first-ever First Responders Fundraiser & Pageant presented by Miss American Diamonds Pageant was held in St. Louis on Saturday, June 18, according to the Miss American Diamonds Pageant Facebook page. The pageant was open to women serving the front lines in their communities. It included categories for firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, EMTs, and paramedics.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KTLO

Fire damages structure in Ozark County

A brush and structure fire Friday afternoon in Ozark County resulted in significant damage to the structure, and an individual was cited. According to a Facebook post from the Theodosia Area Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was on County Road 900. Mutual aid was requested due to low staffing and high heat, and the Gainesville and Pontiac fire departments, Ozark County Ambulance and the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Finding balance with Stand Up Paddle Yoga

Find balance with a unique exercising experience on Table Rock Lake. Ozarks SUP Yoga is a floating mobile yoga studio, which provides its clients several classes, workshops and retreats no matter the experience of the client. Their services combine the art of yoga with the tranquility of being on the lake with paddle boards, according to their website.
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

Springfield veterinarian shares how to keep your dogs safe from fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may buy fireworks on Monday, but some may wonder, how can the loud fireworks impact animals?. According to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, the division issues permits to more than 1,500 seasonal retailers to sell consumer fireworks to the public. These permit holders can legally sell to the public from June 20 to July 10.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

