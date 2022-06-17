Branson honors wastewater co-workers as employees of the month

A Branson West art gallery will soon celebrate its grand re-opening at a new location. The Table Rock Art Guild Gallery, which is a subsidiary of the Table Rock Art Guild (TRAG), was previously located at 11863 MO Highway 13 in Kimberling City. The gallery moved to its new location at the southwest intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13, inside Claybough Plaza in Branson West. The organization is hosting a grand reopening event and ribbon cutting with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 28. The community is invited to attend the event which will begin at 3:45 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by refreshments, giveaways and art demos, according to a press release from the chamber.

BRANSON WEST, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO