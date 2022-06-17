ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring Local Schools' Trojan Talk lists summer camps

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
Upcoming events

B.L. MILLER DAY CAMP – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14. Rockets 4-H Summer Day Camp for students entering third through seventh grades at Sebring B.L. Miller Elementary School. Registration form can be found on the district website and Sebring Local Schools' Facebook page.

McKINLEY DAY CAMP – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21. Rockets 4-H Summer Day Camp for students entering eighth through 12th grades at Sebring McKinley High School. Registration form can be found on the district website and Sebring Local Schools' Facebook page.

READINESS 4-H CAMP – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4. Future Readiness 4-H Summer Day Camp for students entering eighth through 12th grades at Sebring McKinley High School. Registration form can be found on the district website and Sebring Local Schools' Facebook page.

STEAM 4-H CAMP – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9. 4-H Summer Day Camp: STEAM for students entering third through seventh grades at Sebring B.L. Miller Elementary School. Registration form can be found on the district website and Sebring Local Schools' Facebook page.

