ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Reacts to Cowboys, Sean Payton Speculation

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOgZx_0gE80qVR00

The Dallas owner doesn’t think the former Saints coach should even be in mentioned in conversations right now.

Ever since former Saints coach Sean Payton stepped away from the league in January, rumors began about where the coach could end up in the future.

One team continuing to pop up in conversations is the Cowboys . Payton worked on the Cowboys coaching staff from 2003 to ’05, when he was an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the potential for his friend to join the staff and replace Mike McCarthy. He quickly shut down any rumors of Payton coming out back to coach the Cowboys.

“Sean Payton shouldn’t be out there,” Jones said, via the Fort-Worth Star Telegram . “For him, the Cowboys, that’s just sheer out of the air. It’s well known we’re good friends and we think a lot of him as a head coach. But in this case, asking the way you’re asking, he shouldn’t be a conversation piece.”

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

It doesn’t sound like Payton plans on returning to a football coaching staff in the immediate future, anyway. Right now, the 58-year-old is expected to join Fox’s broadcasting crew for NFL Sunday next season when Jimmie Johnson cannot make an appearance.

After last season, it became a topic of serious speculation that McCarthy would be fired by Dallas , though Jones made it clear that the current coach would return for the 2022 season.

“Mike has got an opportunity here to win a Super Bowl,” Jones said. “That’s really the measurement that I look at. But it’s also an eternity between right now and next year.”

After going 12–5 during the regular season last year, the Cowboys unexpectedly lost in the wild-card playoff round to the 49ers.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country .

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Star, TX
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Jimmie Johnson
The Spun

Erin Andrews' Embarrassing Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Everyone has embarrassing stories from their childhood - even Erin Andrews. The popular NFL reporter opened up about an embarrassing high school story during her podcast with Charissa Thompson earlier this month. “So, the boy I liked in high school, their whole crew that I hung out with, they TP’d...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Release Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue isn't the only notable swimsuit-themed content of the year. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also release their own swimsuit calendar each and every year. DCC released their cover model for this year's calendar. The Cowboys shot part of their 2022 Swimsuit Calendar in Mexico. Unsurprisingly, the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Proposal

What are the Dallas Cowboys going to do with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith?. While most would suggest that the Cowboys just hold onto Smith, others have wondered if Dallas could be put into a better longterm position if a trade is made. Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers trade...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Died On Sunday At 74

Longtime Chicago sports reporter John "Moon" Mullin died Sunday at age 74. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Mullin passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic battle. He was first diagnosed in late 2019. Mullin extensively covered the Bears for the Chicago Tribune and NBC Sports Chicago,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Lions#American Football#Fubotv
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Children

Not all parents want their children to follow in their footsteps. In Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's case, that would be extremely difficult to do. The legendary NFL quarterback admitted that it would be really, really hard for his kids to follow in their mom and dad's footsteps, at least in regards to their respective careers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
VolunteerCountry

Elite WR Tate Reveals Commitment Announcement Date

Carnell Tate has kept multiple fanbases anxiously awaiting his commitment, and he has now set the timeframe for when it will come. Tate announced earlier this evening on social media that he plans to announce his commitment decision on Monday, June 20th at 1pm ET.  While Tate mentions LSU and ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy