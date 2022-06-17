ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How To Celebrate Juneteenth, Using Your Zodiac Sign As A Guide

By Shereen Campbell
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Juneteenth marks one of the most important days in history for Americans—especially African Americans. And whether you’re Black, a person of color or an ally, you might be thinking about how to celebrate Juneteenth and honor the significance of this date. And if you’re at a loss for where to start, I’ve curated a thoughtful guide that will point you in the right direction, using your zodiac sign as a guide.

Often referred to as this nation’s second Independence Day, June 19, 1865 marks the day that enslaved people in the United States were finally freed. In the years following this monumental period of time, many African Americans celebrated this shift with prayer, feasting, singing and dancing, embracing a newfound hope for what the future holds.

However, progress towards full inclusion and liberation has been full of challenges in the last 157 years, which should come as no surprise. Imagine 400 years of a society that considered slavery normal and legal; 400 years of a society that believed one human being was worth more than another. With a such stark level of inequality simmering at the core of this country’s history, it’s no shock that inequality has persisted in the years that have transpired since. Let’s not forget that a ll Black people couldn’t even vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, a whole century after slavery was first abolished.

Fortunately, Americans have continued to come together to push and protest, demanding that deeper changes be made. These pushes for change have never stopped and they often swell at critical times in our history, such as the Civil Rights Movement. Fast forward to the year 2020, when another movement of protests swept across the nation— The Black Lives Matter movement —and the demand for drastic changes to many of the outdated systems and institutions that continue to exclude or disempower African Americans became front and center once again.

With all this in mind, Juneteenth was declared a national holiday to help us remember we are all equal, should be treated as equals and we should care about liberating others from oppressive forces. It should serve as a reminder that unfortunately, the trauma of 400 years of slavery still lingers in our cultural consciousness. And as human beings, we all have a responsibility to listen, learn and educate ourselves on how we can dismantle the this inequality and lift each other up . But also, Juneteenth is a reminder that all people—no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation or creed—have something special and beautiful to offer the world. And by supporting and nurturing each other’s strengths , we become even stronger together.

Here are some fun ways to honor Juneteenth, based on your zodiac sign :

How To Celebrate Juneteenth, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

As the warrior of the zodiac, your passion and take-charge mindset always gets things moving. On Juneteenth, you could be very successful when it comes to petitioning libraries, post offices, city hall or other community spaces to host Juneteenth displays or events. Making others aware of the value of this holiday and what it means is a powerful step towards more diversity and inclusion.

Related: 30 Black-Owned Fashion Brands To Shop At

Taurus

You like to put your money where your values are, Taurus. Spending some time learning about Black-owned businesses and supporting them in whatever way you can is a great way for you to celebrate Juneteenth. Make a donation, buy something or share on social media to show your support. Participate in mutual aid efforts. You know the value of a dollar and how much it can change the world.

Gemini

You are a powerhouse networker, Gemini. A beautiful way for you to celebrate Juneteenth would be to find an  event in your neighborhood that honors Juneteenth. You could even join in on a Zoom call where Juneteenth is the central theme of discussion. You’ll meet some new folks, learn some new facts and stimulate your mind. Plus, no one is better at educating others than you, so let your intellectual spirit enlighten others.

Cancer

There’s probably little else that a Cancer enjoys more than a special meal at home with the family. So, use that to your benefit! Plan a Juneteenth family gathering and special meal to acknowledge the day and talk with your loved ones about its importance. Sometimes, the greatest place to start a revolution is right at home, with your family and loved ones.

Leo

We know you love a good party, Leo, so one way to celebrate is to encourage your neighborhood to throw a block party highlighting Black-owned businesses . You’ll get to have a great time and those businesses can get a little shine too. Your entrepreneurial spirit shines when you know you’re doing something that makes the world a better place, so let your passion inspire others to shop with intention.

Virgo

You love to be of service, Virgo. You might be surprised how much you might enjoy a Juneteenth spent volunteering for an organization that tackles racial inequality or proves aid to the disadvantaged. Not only could you meet some new folks outside of your usual circle, but you could learn new things about class dynamics, racial inequality and the way these issues intersect. Then, you can do your part by lending a helping hand in your community.

Related: 9 Black-Owned Plus-Sized Fashion Brands To Support

Libra

You are excellent at bringing people together, Libra! This is why celebrating Juneteenth by matchmaking local organizations in your community that you think could partner well together might be just your jam. Think of all the cool events this might birth; a public discussion, an outdoor concert or even a mini outdoor fair, so many options. Your ability to get along with everyone will help you bridge the gap where more understanding is needed.

Scorpio

Your interest in the politics of people could be stimulated by reaching out to elected officials about Juneteenth, inequality, the lingering effects of slavery and African American rights. You are not only a natural investigator, but you’re also great at sharing whatever you learn. Dig in and do some research, Scorpio, then share those stats with those that need to know!

Sagittarius

In honor of your love for exploration, Sag, how about spending Juneteenth exploring a culture that you know nothing about? How about trying a soul food, Caribbean or African restaurant or catching a film that stretches your mind on race relations in America? Whatever you pick, if it’s in the spirit of exploration, it’s right for you! You’re always in the mood for an eye-opening experience, so find a way to learn more about another person’s background or culture.

Capricorn

Work is always on your mind, so finding ways to encourage your company to be more inclusive might just be your sweet spot. Remember, Capricorn, diversity equates to innovation. When you’re in the room that’s too homogenous, call it out and find a way to bring some diversity in. It can be as simple as recommending your friend for a job or as complex as spearheading positive changes at work.

Aquarius

You are a beast at out-of-the-box thinking, Aquarius, so you might just be the right person to get friends and acquaintances excited about embracing more diversity and coming together to support of civil rights. You are here to break the mold, after all. No one is better at assembling a team than you are, so why not participate in projects that allow you to give back to your community? After all, you thrive in a group-environment.

Pisces

Learning more about African American art and music while supporting local Black artists any way you can might be just your speed, Pisces. So would hosting a meditation aimed at holding space for those experiencing injustice. Let your love of all things mystical, magical and otherworldly be your guide as you celebrate. You have an open heart, so let empathy lead the way.

Related: 15 Black-Owned Lifestyle Brands To Start Following

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0gE80UHZ00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Lilibet’s Baby Photo Has Fans Convinced She’ll Look Just Like Diana When She Grows Up—See the Resemblance Here

Click here to read the full article. She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most? Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He...
WORLD
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Week, Thanks To Venus Conjunct Uranus

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways! This week, there’s a much stronger chance that a breakup will happen (but that doesn’t mean it will). After all, Venus—planet of love and friendship—is in the process of joining forces with Uranus—planet of independence, innovation and sudden changes—on Saturday, June 11 at 6:57 p.m. ET, jolting your relationship with uncertainty. While Venus wants...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Zodiac#Black People#Innovation#African Americans
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For June 2022

Aries – Throughout the rest of Gemini season, you are going to be swamped with responsibilities. You will be running here and there without having much of a chance to rest. Then, when Cancer season starts on June 21, you’re going to act like more of a homebody than usual. You’re not going to feel as spontaneous and outgoing as you normally do – but that will actually be a good thing. It will give you the opportunity to rest and recharge. It will allow you to slow down a little and enjoy the quiet moments.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here are the 3 most hated zodiac signs

Many of us have a preconceived negative notion about a certain zodiac sign and we love to hate on them. What’s more interesting is that most people tend to hate the same zodiac signs. So, does that make it possible that these zodiac signs may inherently possess qualities that are remarked as undesirable by others? Some astrologists seem to think so.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Hello Magazine

Here’s your Tarot Reading For June 2022, Based On your Zodiac Sign

Disclaimer: These readings are according to sun signs. Since these are general readings, they may or may not resonate with everyone. Expect sudden changes in your life that will surprise you with the outcome. These could be major changes like the end of a relationship, a job, or something else that will eventually lead to new beginnings. You need to close one door and move ahead. Let go of unhealthy attachments. This may not be the easiest period for you, but will ultimately work in your favour.
LIFESTYLE
Odyssey

Advice From Dying People

Despite the Depressive nature of the topic at hand and slightly ominous title, I want to preface this article by stating that my intent in writing this is to share what I have gained from working with individuals during their last chapters in this life. Although a taboo topic, death is an inevitable part of life and there is infinite beauty to reflect on before that time comes. Here are their thoughts (names have been changed in order to protect privacy).
HEALTH
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs That Someone Is Breadcrumbing You

Is the modern equivalent of leading someone on; the term describes the behavior of showing another person occasional signs of romantic interest in order to keep them invested, without necessarily having the intention to follow through. People on the receiving end of breadcrumbing are given inconsistent "crumbs" of attention that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

Your June 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time Listen To Your Intuition

Yay! Mercury retrograde (which began on May 10) comes to a close on June 3 in Taurus. Be forewarned, the retroshade zone lasts until June 18 — so we aren’t out of the doghouse yet. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius commences on June 4, asking us to redefine commitments. Mercury re-enters Gemini, taking us back to the story that began at the end of May, on June 13. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, accentuating the emotional component of last month’s Mercury retrograde. The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 14 helps us see matters through a different lens. The Sun’s ingress into Cancer on June 21 marks the Summer Solstice and longest day of the year, aiming to heighten our energy. The New Moon in Cancer awakens our emotions and Neptune retrograde in Pisces helps us harness our intuition on June 28.
LIFESTYLE
komando.com

Optical illusion: Can you spot the elephant in this cartoon?

We all know about the elephant in the room, but can you spot the elephant in this cartoon? Optical illusions are a great way to test your observational skills, and often they can reveal aspects about your personality that you didn’t know. Tap or click here to see if you can find the curved line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
womenfitness.net

Things That Annoy A Zodiac Sign

Everyone has pet peeves, and that is just normal! Being human, we all have things that annoy us from the deepest core of planet earth to the surface, and back again. But there really are things that at the slightest sign of it, cause people to freak out and engage in so-called “beast mode.” Yet, what really are these things that cause such reactions to the surface!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy