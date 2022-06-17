How To Celebrate Juneteenth, Using Your Zodiac Sign As A Guide

Click here to read the full article.

Juneteenth marks one of the most important days in history for Americans—especially African Americans. And whether you’re Black, a person of color or an ally, you might be thinking about how to celebrate Juneteenth and honor the significance of this date. And if you’re at a loss for where to start, I’ve curated a thoughtful guide that will point you in the right direction, using your zodiac sign as a guide.

Often referred to as this nation’s second Independence Day, June 19, 1865 marks the day that enslaved people in the United States were finally freed. In the years following this monumental period of time, many African Americans celebrated this shift with prayer, feasting, singing and dancing, embracing a newfound hope for what the future holds.

However, progress towards full inclusion and liberation has been full of challenges in the last 157 years, which should come as no surprise. Imagine 400 years of a society that considered slavery normal and legal; 400 years of a society that believed one human being was worth more than another. With a such stark level of inequality simmering at the core of this country’s history, it’s no shock that inequality has persisted in the years that have transpired since. Let’s not forget that a ll Black people couldn’t even vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, a whole century after slavery was first abolished.

Fortunately, Americans have continued to come together to push and protest, demanding that deeper changes be made. These pushes for change have never stopped and they often swell at critical times in our history, such as the Civil Rights Movement. Fast forward to the year 2020, when another movement of protests swept across the nation— The Black Lives Matter movement —and the demand for drastic changes to many of the outdated systems and institutions that continue to exclude or disempower African Americans became front and center once again.

With all this in mind, Juneteenth was declared a national holiday to help us remember we are all equal, should be treated as equals and we should care about liberating others from oppressive forces. It should serve as a reminder that unfortunately, the trauma of 400 years of slavery still lingers in our cultural consciousness. And as human beings, we all have a responsibility to listen, learn and educate ourselves on how we can dismantle the this inequality and lift each other up . But also, Juneteenth is a reminder that all people—no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation or creed—have something special and beautiful to offer the world. And by supporting and nurturing each other’s strengths , we become even stronger together.

Here are some fun ways to honor Juneteenth, based on your zodiac sign :

How To Celebrate Juneteenth, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

As the warrior of the zodiac, your passion and take-charge mindset always gets things moving. On Juneteenth, you could be very successful when it comes to petitioning libraries, post offices, city hall or other community spaces to host Juneteenth displays or events. Making others aware of the value of this holiday and what it means is a powerful step towards more diversity and inclusion.

Taurus

You like to put your money where your values are, Taurus. Spending some time learning about Black-owned businesses and supporting them in whatever way you can is a great way for you to celebrate Juneteenth. Make a donation, buy something or share on social media to show your support. Participate in mutual aid efforts. You know the value of a dollar and how much it can change the world.

Gemini

You are a powerhouse networker, Gemini. A beautiful way for you to celebrate Juneteenth would be to find an event in your neighborhood that honors Juneteenth. You could even join in on a Zoom call where Juneteenth is the central theme of discussion. You’ll meet some new folks, learn some new facts and stimulate your mind. Plus, no one is better at educating others than you, so let your intellectual spirit enlighten others.

Cancer

There’s probably little else that a Cancer enjoys more than a special meal at home with the family. So, use that to your benefit! Plan a Juneteenth family gathering and special meal to acknowledge the day and talk with your loved ones about its importance. Sometimes, the greatest place to start a revolution is right at home, with your family and loved ones.

Leo

We know you love a good party, Leo, so one way to celebrate is to encourage your neighborhood to throw a block party highlighting Black-owned businesses . You’ll get to have a great time and those businesses can get a little shine too. Your entrepreneurial spirit shines when you know you’re doing something that makes the world a better place, so let your passion inspire others to shop with intention.

Virgo

You love to be of service, Virgo. You might be surprised how much you might enjoy a Juneteenth spent volunteering for an organization that tackles racial inequality or proves aid to the disadvantaged. Not only could you meet some new folks outside of your usual circle, but you could learn new things about class dynamics, racial inequality and the way these issues intersect. Then, you can do your part by lending a helping hand in your community.

Libra

You are excellent at bringing people together, Libra! This is why celebrating Juneteenth by matchmaking local organizations in your community that you think could partner well together might be just your jam. Think of all the cool events this might birth; a public discussion, an outdoor concert or even a mini outdoor fair, so many options. Your ability to get along with everyone will help you bridge the gap where more understanding is needed.

Scorpio

Your interest in the politics of people could be stimulated by reaching out to elected officials about Juneteenth, inequality, the lingering effects of slavery and African American rights. You are not only a natural investigator, but you’re also great at sharing whatever you learn. Dig in and do some research, Scorpio, then share those stats with those that need to know!

Sagittarius

In honor of your love for exploration, Sag, how about spending Juneteenth exploring a culture that you know nothing about? How about trying a soul food, Caribbean or African restaurant or catching a film that stretches your mind on race relations in America? Whatever you pick, if it’s in the spirit of exploration, it’s right for you! You’re always in the mood for an eye-opening experience, so find a way to learn more about another person’s background or culture.

Capricorn

Work is always on your mind, so finding ways to encourage your company to be more inclusive might just be your sweet spot. Remember, Capricorn, diversity equates to innovation. When you’re in the room that’s too homogenous, call it out and find a way to bring some diversity in. It can be as simple as recommending your friend for a job or as complex as spearheading positive changes at work.

Aquarius

You are a beast at out-of-the-box thinking, Aquarius, so you might just be the right person to get friends and acquaintances excited about embracing more diversity and coming together to support of civil rights. You are here to break the mold, after all. No one is better at assembling a team than you are, so why not participate in projects that allow you to give back to your community? After all, you thrive in a group-environment.

Pisces

Learning more about African American art and music while supporting local Black artists any way you can might be just your speed, Pisces. So would hosting a meditation aimed at holding space for those experiencing injustice. Let your love of all things mystical, magical and otherworldly be your guide as you celebrate. You have an open heart, so let empathy lead the way.