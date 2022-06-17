ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation in New Photos: 'So Proud of My Honorcita'

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
Jessica Alba is beaming in new photos to celebrate her 14-year-old daughter Honor Marie’s middle school graduation . This milestone event came after a weeklong birthday celebration for Honor, which included a trip to see Jurassic World Dominion and a visit to escape rooms. Now, Honor is preparing for high school, and she looks so grown up in pictures with her mom, her dad Cash Warren, and her siblings, Haven Garner, 10, and Hayes, 4.

“Another one, 🥹” the L.A.’s Finest star captioned the graduation photos, referring to the fact the family recently celebrated Haven graduating elementary school . “So proud of my honorcita – major congrats on this huge milestone 🎉👏🏽🥳 off to high school, baby girl! 💗”

One photo shows the family of five smiling in the sunshine, and Honor is taller than her mom! She looks just like Alba’s twin with identical haircuts and big smiles. Another photo is a selfie, with Honor standing in between her parents in a pink-and-red checkered dress, while Alba wears a pink blazer and matching pants. A short video at the end shows Honor walking across the stage to cheers. You can tell Alba and Warren are such proud parents!

“I can’t take it, ❤️” Kate Hudson commented. The Almost Famous actress can certainly relate, as she recently celebrated the graduation of her son Ryder, 18. Other people commented their congratulations and noted how much Honor looks like her mom. “She is your twin!!!!! Congrats ❤️ 👏 ❤️ 👏 ❤️ 👏,” one person wrote. Another added, “I swear I see double Jessica Alba’s lol.”

The girls have a sweet bond with their mom, as shown in a recent Mother’s Day video . In it, Alba reveals, “I love being a mother, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Congratulations Honor!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos .

