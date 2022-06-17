ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillis Named ABCA/Rawlings All-American

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. – Portland Pilots pitcher Brett Gillis continued to rack up the accolades, making the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-American Second Team. It's the second All-American team that Gillis has been named to this year, making the Collegiate Baseball News All-American Second Team earlier this month. Gillis...

Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue basketball All-American, dies at 25

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –Caleb “Biggie” Swanigan, one of the best players in the history of Purdue’s basketball program, has died. Swanigan was 25 years old. Fort Wayne, Indiana television station WANE said the Allen County corner office confirmed that Swanigan died of natural causes. “The Purdue...
Beavers add Oregon high school star

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […] The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Where in the world is Lincoln High School?

The storied school has seen several campuses in the downtown area over the last 153 years.Lincoln was the first Portland high school and is still the only one in downtown. It has occupied six locations over the past years 153 years and is about to move into its newest one. With an initial enrollment of 45 students, Portland High School was established in 1869 on the top floors of North Central School. It was located on Block 80 of Couch's Addition, bounded by Northwest 11th and 12th avenues, and Couch and Davis streets. When the school outgrew the space...
Providence hospital preparing to open in South Hillsboro

The development is part of an ongoing rush by commercial developers in this fast-growing part of town.A new Providence Heath & Services hospital is set to open in South Hillsboro later this year. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot healthcare facility at Reed's Crossing has been ongoing and now the organization is preparing for opening by the end of the summer. The new location will offer primary and urgent care, with clinics opening on the week of Aug. 8. "Providence Health Center — Reed's Crossing will provide urgent care services while also focusing on integrated wellness and disease prevention," said...
Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
The Oregon Brewers Festival Will Return to Waterfront Park Next Month

In a little more than a month, the state’s largest beer event will return in all of its drunken, sweaty summer glory. The Oregon Brewers Festival is set to reclaim its place at Waterfront Park during the last full weekend of July for the first time since 2019. The gathering was one of many that has been on hold for the past two years given the uncertainty of the pandemic, leaving normally packed greenspaces and arenas looking more like ghost towns.
Set It Back: Moving Levees to Benefit Rivers, Wildlife and Communities

A female duck rests in the water where Gibbons Creek meets the Columbia River in southwest Washington. The common merganser grooms her rust-colored head in a site that, until recently, didn’t flow freely. But now the fish ladder that blocked salmon from spawning for decades is gone, and so is the levee that had held the Columbia back from spilling onto its historic floodplain since 1966.
Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
Tai Harden-Moore Tried to Have Me Arrested For Exposing Groomers

As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
