MIAMI – Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.According to police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US 1 around SW 22 Avenue."I was up and heard the gunshots. I hid behind a wall and ducked down on the ground," said Juan Carlos Balsera, who lives in the area. "I heard like seven shots." Detectives said a Nissan Altima with six occupants was shot at by people in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them."The ages are from 17 into the early 20s. As of right...

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO