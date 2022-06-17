ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Reward increases to 10K in case of Baytown woman who was fatally shot during candlelight vigil in 2021

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAYTOWN, Texas – The reward has increased to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case of a woman who was fatally shot during a candlelight vigil in 2021, according to Crime Stoppers. On Dec. 12, 2021, about 50 people were gathered at...

www.click2houston.com

KHOU

Man shot, killed during attempted carjacking in Willowbrook area, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Willowbrook area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just before 9 p.m. and said Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies initially responded to the scene in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive, which is near the intersection of Jones and Grant roads in the northwest part of the county.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

20-year-old man shot, killed in north Harris County

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting happened in north Harris County around 9 p.m. that has left a young man dead, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say they received a call about a shooting at an apartment complex, but when they arrived at the complex, they didn’t find a victim.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man ambushed, shot to death at SW Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Monday night at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to police. Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 6200 block of West Airport Boulevard, which is between Hillcroft Avenue and Fondren Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 person killed in house fire in west Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a house fire in west harris County Tuesday, officials said. It happened at a home in the Westwind neighborhood located in the 13600 block of Sunstream Court. According to the Community Volunteer Fire Department, the fire has...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ADDITIONAL CHARGES ADDED TO SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DPS AND WAS SHOT

HE REMAINS SITTING LYING IN THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL. On June 13, 2022, a DPS Trooper assigned to the New Caney Office attempted to stop a vehicle on I-69 near Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound at a high rate of speed. Traffic was heavy at the time as they traveled through the construction zone entering Liberty County. Just north of the county line, the suspect sideswiped a female driver causing minor damage to her vehicle. She was not injured. The chase continued north until the driver crashed into the woodline on the east side of the roadway. As he exited the vehicle he was armed and displayed the weapon to the Trooper as he went into the woods. The Trooper fearing for his life fired on the suspect. The suspect vanished into the woods. Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Splendora Police, Montgomery County Precinct 4, and Liberty County Sheriff. Liberty County Precinct 6 Constables and Cleveland Police. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 unit began the search and found the suspect in the woodline very close to the vehicle. He had been shot in the buttocks. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Texas Rangers and the Liberty County District Attorneys’ Office assisted in the investigation. The suspect was identified as Joshua Dean Brown, 33, of 10525 Eastex Freeway in Houston. He was found to have an open warrant through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. In addition, the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office has charged Brown with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond. Brown had been released from TDCJ on October 13, 2021, after serving time for burglary of a building in Polk County on November 16, 2014, for which he was sentenced to 20 years. He was declared an absconder by Parole on April 4, 2022, and a Blue Warrant was issued. In January of 2015, he was arrested by Corrigan Police for burglary of a building and given 1-year in the Polk County Jail. In October of 2008, he was also arrested by Polk County for evading arrest. Then in December of 2008, he was arrested by DPS in Polk County for driving while intoxicated. He has been to TDC on multiple other charges including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Juvenile stabs victim during argument

HOUSTON (CW39) — An argument between a juvenile and another individual took a dangerous turn when the juvenile stabbed the other person Saturday. The Houston Constable’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Faye Oaks Drive around 11 a.m. Saturday where they found the victim with a stab wound to the stomach. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is believed to be in stable condition.
HOUSTON, TX

Community Policy