LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight there is a chance for a few showers and storms across Texoma before sunset, mainly south of the Red River. Whatever storms do pop up are expected to fall apart just after sundown this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. For the most part this evening will be mostly sunny and dry but there is a chance for pop up storms to form.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO