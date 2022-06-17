ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Kathleen Peters, Rene Flowers returning to Pinellas County Commission

By Kelly Hayes
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Peters had been planning on a re-election bid, Flowers' was not expecting to have to run again until 2024. Pinellas County Commissioners Rene Flowers and Kathleen Peters have both been re-elected after qualifying without opposition Friday. Peters, a Republican, has served on the Commission since her first election...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 1

