Texas smashes record employment high again

AUSTIN ( FOX 44 ) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday celebrating the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of May employment numbers.

The numbers show continuing economic expansion, as Texas employers added 74,200 jobs over the month – more than any other state – and again, smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13,357,100.

Gov. Abbott says, “Texas again leads the nation for job creation thanks to continuing investments by innovative, resilient Texas businesses and the best workforce in America. More Texans are working than ever before as we again break all previous records for total jobs. This economic momentum in the Lone Star State, despite the challenges businesses are facing across the country, is more proof that of the two competing economic models in our nation—offering the freedom to succeed versus strangling businesses with overregulation and over-taxation—the Texas model works. I look forward to continuing working with businesses large and small as we spur ongoing job creation and expanding opportunity for Texans in all regions of this great state.”

